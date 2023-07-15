EA FC 24 crossplay explained

EA FC 24 will be the next game in EA Sports’ long-running football franchise, notably as the first entry into the series without FIFA. Since the game’s recent announcement, many potential fans have wondered if the title will support crossplay.

Crossplay is a feature in online gaming that allows users playing the same game on different platforms to play together. Though once a rarity, crossplay has become far more commonplace in recent gaming history. Previous games in the FIFA franchise have seen crossplay supported, though given that EA FC 24 appears to be a turning point in the series, some doubt has been cast.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about crossplay in EA FC 24.

Will EA FC 24 have crossplay?

EA confirmed in EA FC 24’s announcement that the game will support crossplay. However this function will be limited. You are only allowed to play with others on the same generation of consoles as you. This means that Xbox One and PS4 users can play together, but not with Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players. Nintendo Switch will not feature crossplay at all.

Though game modes such as Ultimate Team have prominently featured crossplay for years, EA FC 24 will include crossplay for Pro Clubs for the first time ever. Simply now renamed to “Clubs”, not only will there allegedly be more customization for your Club than ever, but you can also compete against others on other consoles.

EA FC 24 is set to release on Sept. 22, 2023, with a larger global release on Sept. 29. If you cannot wait to get your hands on this upcoming football title until then, you can sign up for the early access beta that is projected to run sometime late August.

