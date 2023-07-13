How to access the EA FC 24 beta

EA FC 24‘s launch is quickly approaching, but you can try out the upcoming Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and other game modes through an exclusive beta period.

EA Sports’ long-running football franchise has released under the FIFA title for over two decades. Now going by EA FC, this upcoming title will kick off this new era of football video games with FIFA out of the picture. If you are trying to get into EA FC 24’s beta, this is what you will need to do.

How to get into EA FC 24 beta

Firstly, I should note that in addition to there being no guaranteed way to be accepted into the EA FC 24 beta, there are some criteria that you will likely need to meet. Namely, you will need to have a UK or NA Console, have an active PS Plus or Xbox subscription, be at least 18 years old, and have played FIFA 23 fairly often.

To sign up for the EA FC 24 beta, follow these steps:

Go to the EA website. Log in or make an account if you don’t have one already. Click on your account profile picture and go to Account Settings. Click on the Email Preferences tab. Select Yes, email me about EA’s products, news, events and promotions consistent with the EA Privacy and Cookie Policy (privacy.ea.com). Add FIFA to your Preferred Games. Navigate to the Electronic Arts Playtesting tab. Click on the Join Electronic Arts Playtesting button. Complete the subsequent form.

EA FC 24 will be the first EA football title since dropping FIFA | Image via EA

When does the EA FC 24 beta begin?

The existence and start date of the EA FC 24 beta has not been confirmed by EA, but we can use the previous game to guess whenever it might start. FIFA 23‘s early access began around Aug. 10 and ended on Aug. 31. Considering that EA FC 24 is on the same approximate release track, we can likely expect that the beta will begin sometime in mid-August.

Though you may not get accepted into early access before the beta releases, do not lose hope. In previous games, EA allowed more players into the beta as time went on. Best of luck getting into EA FC 24’s beta!

