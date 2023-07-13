EA FC 24 system requirements: PC specifications to run EA FC

With a “new era” of simulation football seemingly upon us in EA Sports FC 24, its system requirements are crucial for PC players to note to ensure their gaming rigs will be capable of delivering the intended experience.

Especially with a title like EA FC 24, where technological features such as “HyperMotion V,” “PlayStyles playstyles by Opta,” and a “revolutionized Frostbite Engine” are being emphasized to drive the realism factor in its gameplay, it seems this truly might be the year football fans will want to see all that the refreshed series has to offer.

Here are the recommended system specifications for those looking to play EA FC 24 on PC.

EA FC 24 PC requirements

Those on PC should try to make sure their rig’s specs are around the ballpark of these recommended system requirements before they decide to launch the game.

Here are the recommended PC specs for EA FC 24:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ

Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Here are the minimum PC specs for EA FC 24:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ

Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Compared to some of the other prominent system requirements sheets in recent memory, EA FC 24 doesn’t appear to be the toughest game to run. Those who have CPUs and GPUs that were released anytime since 2019, as well as a decent amount of RAM, shouldn’t find themselves running into many hardware-related issues once the game does come out.

One requirement that might be to stomach is the 100 GB of storage, although EA has also listed that in the past with its FIFA titles despite them actually hovering around 50 GB in size.

