All EA FC 24 leagues

EA FC 24 marks the first game in EA Sports’ long-running football franchise that will not be made under the FIFA banner. Though many have worried this would see fewer leagues, teams, and players being available, it actually seems quite the opposite.

During the EA FC official reveal, EA promised its new title will be “the most authentic and realistic football experience” yet with more teams and leagues than ever. Along with many returning popular leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga, there will be various other leagues from around the world will also be represented. These are all the leagues that we know will be included in EA FC 24.

Every confirmed EA FC 24 league

Boasting more licences than ever, EA FC 24 will include more than just the top European leagues. While this list may change as EA provides more updates prior to release, these are all the leagues that we know will be in EA FC 24:

Premier League

La Liga

Ligue 1

Serie A

Bundesliga

Erdevisie

Liga Portugal

MLS

Liga Proesional de Futbol

Chinese Super League

EFL Championship

D1 Arkema

K League

Ekstraklasa

Superliga

Roshn Saudi League

Scottish Premiership

EA FC 24 will also feature several prominent women’s leagues for the first time, including the Frauen-Bundesliga, Barclays Women’s Super League, and more.

Related: How to access the EA FC 24 beta

Though EA FC 24 boasts more football teams and leagues than ever, the loss of the official FIFA connection does mean national teams will be absent from this upcoming title. European tournaments such as the Champions League should remain, but you will be unable to compete in the FIFA World Cup in EA FC 24.

About the author