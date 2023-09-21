Best strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

In your quest for dominance in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, you’ll need to be able to call upon some of the best strikers to propel yourself to victory.

The most recognizable players in world football are usually the ones leading the attacking line and scoring the goals, so it’s unsurprising that the highest-rated players in the game are dominated by attacking stars.

Securing these highly-rated assets does not come cheap, however, and, while you may have your sights set long-term on one of the attacking behemoths, it’s likely you’ll need some options along the way while you grind your way through.

We’ve got both angles covered, with the highest-rated strikers in EA FC 24 as well as some of the most affordable in Ultimate Team.

Best high-rated strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of female players to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24 has significantly boosted the number of high-rated attacking players, though only Sam Kerr boasts an Overall rating of 90—putting her behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, two of the highest-rated players in the game.

In total, there are 16 strikers with a base card with a rating of 87 or higher, with seven female players and nine male. Players in this category include Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane.

Haaland is the highest-rated Premier League striker, Mbappe is Ligue 1’s best forward, Lewandowski tops the pile for LaLiga, and Kane leads the way in the Bundesliga. In Serie A, the best striker is Victor Osimhen.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Kylian Mbappe France Ligue 1 PSG 91 Erling Haaland Norway Premier League Manchester City 91 Lionel Messi Argentina MLS Inter Miami 90 Sam Kerr Australia Barclays WSL Chelsea 90 Karim Benzema France ROSHN Saudi League Al Ittihad 90 Harry Kane England Bundesliga Bayern Munich 90 Robert Lewandowski Poland LaLiga Barcelona 90 Alex Morgan United States NWSL San Diego Wave 89 Ada Hegerberg Norway D1 Arkema Lyon 89 Antoine Griezmann France LaLiga Atletico Madrid 88 Victor Osimhen Nigeria Serie A Napoli FC 88 Alexandra Popp Germany GPGBL Wolfsburg 88 Sophia Smith United States NWSL Portland Thorns 88 Marie Katoto France D1 Arkema PSG 88 Lautaro Martinez Argentina Serie A Inter 87 Ewa Pajor Poland GPGFL Wolfsburg 87 Paulo Dybala Argentina Serie A Roma 86 Vivianne Miedema Netherlands Barclays WSL Arsenal 86 Christopher Nkunku France Premier League Chelsea 86 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal ROSHN Saudi League Al Nassr 86

Best affordable strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While you may have your eyes cast towards the top-rated players to lead your attacking line in EA FC 24, your journey has to begin somewhere and there are plenty of affordable strikers across the leagues that are worth considering.

When looking for improvements to your attacking line, don’t forget about female players, as some quality cards like Cristiana Girelli, Rachel Daly, and Alessia Russo are all affordable and provide decent chemistry links with their nations and clubs.

For the Premier League, Ollie Watkins and Richarlison stand out as decent options, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should attract your attention in Ligue 1. If you want a Bundesliga striker, Sheraldo Becker may only be 78-rated but he’s one of the fastest players in the game.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Cristiana Girelli Italy Calcio A Juventus 86 Rachel Daly England Barclays WSL Aston Villa 85 Iago Aspas Spain LaLiga Celta Vigo 85 Romelu Lukaku Belgium Serie A Roma 84 Alessia Russo England Barclays WSL Arsenal 84 Eugenie Le Sommer France D1 Arkema Lyon 84 Alvaro Morata Spain LaLiga Atletico Madrid 83 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Serie A Juventus 83 Gerard Moreno Spain LaLiga Villarreal 83 Patrik Schick Czech Republic Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 83 Youssef En-Nesyri Morocco Serie A Sevilla 82 Richarlison Brazil Premier League Tottenham 80 Ollie Watkins England Premier League Aston Villa 80 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon Ligue 1 Marseille 80 Sheraldo Becker Suriname Bundesliga Union Berlin 78

