Best strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Goals win games.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City in EA FC 24.
Image via EA

In your quest for dominance in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, you’ll need to be able to call upon some of the best strikers to propel yourself to victory.

The most recognizable players in world football are usually the ones leading the attacking line and scoring the goals, so it’s unsurprising that the highest-rated players in the game are dominated by attacking stars.

Securing these highly-rated assets does not come cheap, however, and, while you may have your sights set long-term on one of the attacking behemoths, it’s likely you’ll need some options along the way while you grind your way through.

We’ve got both angles covered, with the highest-rated strikers in EA FC 24 as well as some of the most affordable in Ultimate Team.

Best high-rated strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The best strikers won’t come cheap. Remix by Dot Esports.

The addition of female players to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24 has significantly boosted the number of high-rated attacking players, though only Sam Kerr boasts an Overall rating of 90—putting her behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, two of the highest-rated players in the game.

In total, there are 16 strikers with a base card with a rating of 87 or higher, with seven female players and nine male. Players in this category include Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane.

Haaland is the highest-rated Premier League striker, Mbappe is Ligue 1’s best forward, Lewandowski tops the pile for LaLiga, and Kane leads the way in the Bundesliga. In Serie A, the best striker is Victor Osimhen.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Kylian MbappeFranceLigue 1PSG91
Erling HaalandNorwayPremier LeagueManchester City91
Lionel MessiArgentinaMLSInter Miami90
Sam KerrAustraliaBarclays WSLChelsea90
Karim BenzemaFranceROSHN Saudi LeagueAl Ittihad90
Harry KaneEnglandBundesligaBayern Munich90
Robert LewandowskiPolandLaLigaBarcelona90
Alex MorganUnited StatesNWSLSan Diego Wave89
Ada HegerbergNorwayD1 ArkemaLyon89
Antoine GriezmannFranceLaLigaAtletico Madrid88
Victor OsimhenNigeriaSerie ANapoli FC88
Alexandra PoppGermanyGPGBLWolfsburg88
Sophia SmithUnited StatesNWSLPortland Thorns88
Marie KatotoFranceD1 ArkemaPSG88
Lautaro MartinezArgentinaSerie AInter87
Ewa PajorPolandGPGFLWolfsburg87
Paulo DybalaArgentinaSerie ARoma86
Vivianne MiedemaNetherlandsBarclays WSLArsenal86
Christopher NkunkuFrancePremier LeagueChelsea86
Cristiano RonaldoPortugalROSHN Saudi LeagueAl Nassr86
Related
Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team starter squads
Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best affordable strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Christiana Girelli, Iago Aspas, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in EA FC 24.
Don’t sleep on these options. Remix by Dot Esports.

While you may have your eyes cast towards the top-rated players to lead your attacking line in EA FC 24, your journey has to begin somewhere and there are plenty of affordable strikers across the leagues that are worth considering.

When looking for improvements to your attacking line, don’t forget about female players, as some quality cards like Cristiana Girelli, Rachel Daly, and Alessia Russo are all affordable and provide decent chemistry links with their nations and clubs.

For the Premier League, Ollie Watkins and Richarlison stand out as decent options, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should attract your attention in Ligue 1. If you want a Bundesliga striker, Sheraldo Becker may only be 78-rated but he’s one of the fastest players in the game.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Cristiana GirelliItalyCalcio AJuventus86
Rachel DalyEnglandBarclays WSLAston Villa85
Iago AspasSpainLaLigaCelta Vigo85
Romelu LukakuBelgiumSerie ARoma84
Alessia RussoEnglandBarclays WSLArsenal84
Eugenie Le SommerFranceD1 ArkemaLyon84
Alvaro MorataSpainLaLigaAtletico Madrid83
Dusan VlahovicSerbiaSerie AJuventus83
Gerard MorenoSpainLaLigaVillarreal83
Patrik SchickCzech RepublicBundesligaBayer Leverkusen83
Youssef En-NesyriMoroccoSerie ASevilla82
RicharlisonBrazilPremier LeagueTottenham80
Ollie WatkinsEnglandPremier LeagueAston Villa80
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangGabonLigue 1Marseille80
Sheraldo BeckerSurinameBundesligaUnion Berlin78
Related
Top 50 rated EA FC 24 players
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Part-time Twitch streamer with an unhealthy Sandslash obsession.

More Stories by Josh Challies