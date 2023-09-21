Best strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

In your quest for dominance in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, you’ll need to be able to call upon some of the best strikers to propel yourself to victory.
The most recognizable players in world football are usually the ones leading the attacking line and scoring the goals, so it’s unsurprising that the highest-rated players in the game are dominated by attacking stars.
Securing these highly-rated assets does not come cheap, however, and, while you may have your sights set long-term on one of the attacking behemoths, it’s likely you’ll need some options along the way while you grind your way through.
We’ve got both angles covered, with the highest-rated strikers in EA FC 24 as well as some of the most affordable in Ultimate Team.
Best high-rated strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The addition of female players to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24 has significantly boosted the number of high-rated attacking players, though only Sam Kerr boasts an Overall rating of 90—putting her behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, two of the highest-rated players in the game.
In total, there are 16 strikers with a base card with a rating of 87 or higher, with seven female players and nine male. Players in this category include Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane.
Haaland is the highest-rated Premier League striker, Mbappe is Ligue 1’s best forward, Lewandowski tops the pile for LaLiga, and Kane leads the way in the Bundesliga. In Serie A, the best striker is Victor Osimhen.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|91
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|91
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|MLS
|Inter Miami
|90
|Sam Kerr
|Australia
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|90
|Karim Benzema
|France
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Ittihad
|90
|Harry Kane
|England
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|90
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|90
|Alex Morgan
|United States
|NWSL
|San Diego Wave
|89
|Ada Hegerberg
|Norway
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|89
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|88
|Victor Osimhen
|Nigeria
|Serie A
|Napoli FC
|88
|Alexandra Popp
|Germany
|GPGBL
|Wolfsburg
|88
|Sophia Smith
|United States
|NWSL
|Portland Thorns
|88
|Marie Katoto
|France
|D1 Arkema
|PSG
|88
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Serie A
|Inter
|87
|Ewa Pajor
|Poland
|GPGFL
|Wolfsburg
|87
|Paulo Dybala
|Argentina
|Serie A
|Roma
|86
|Vivianne Miedema
|Netherlands
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|86
|Christopher Nkunku
|France
|Premier League
|Chelsea
|86
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Nassr
|86
Best affordable strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
While you may have your eyes cast towards the top-rated players to lead your attacking line in EA FC 24, your journey has to begin somewhere and there are plenty of affordable strikers across the leagues that are worth considering.
When looking for improvements to your attacking line, don’t forget about female players, as some quality cards like Cristiana Girelli, Rachel Daly, and Alessia Russo are all affordable and provide decent chemistry links with their nations and clubs.
For the Premier League, Ollie Watkins and Richarlison stand out as decent options, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should attract your attention in Ligue 1. If you want a Bundesliga striker, Sheraldo Becker may only be 78-rated but he’s one of the fastest players in the game.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Cristiana Girelli
|Italy
|Calcio A
|Juventus
|86
|Rachel Daly
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Aston Villa
|85
|Iago Aspas
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Celta Vigo
|85
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|Serie A
|Roma
|84
|Alessia Russo
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|84
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|84
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|83
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Serbia
|Serie A
|Juventus
|83
|Gerard Moreno
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Villarreal
|83
|Patrik Schick
|Czech Republic
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|83
|Youssef En-Nesyri
|Morocco
|Serie A
|Sevilla
|82
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|80
|Ollie Watkins
|England
|Premier League
|Aston Villa
|80
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Gabon
|Ligue 1
|Marseille
|80
|Sheraldo Becker
|Suriname
|Bundesliga
|Union Berlin
|78