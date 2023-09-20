Fastest players in EA FC 24: Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr

It’s a fresh year in Ultimate Team and Pace is expected to remain a huge part of gameplay in EA FC 24, which makes the fastest players in the game all the more valuable.

Having quick players at your disposal can make a real difference against your opponents, allowing you to burst into space behind the defense and tuck a finish past the goalkeeper before even coming under pressure.

As such, Pace is always part of the meta in EA Sports’ annual football franchise, and there are plenty of pacy players to discover—not all of whom stand among the highest-rated players in the game overall, making them more affordable.

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the Pace ratings whenever you get your hands on a new player, particularly if they are among the 15 listed below as they can be extremely valuable assets.

Mbappe rules the roost as EA FC 24’s fastest player/ Image via EA Sports

Fastest players in EA FC 24

You can see the fastest-rated players in EA FC 24 below, which show various rarities. Players rated 74 or below are Silver cards, while those rated 64 or below are Bronze cards.

Name Nation Team Position OVR Pace Kylian Mbappe France Paris Saint-Germain ST 91 97 Karim Adeyemi Germany Borussia Dortmund LM 80 96 Vinicius Jr. Brazil Real Madrid LW 89 95 Alphonso Davies Canada Bayern Munich LB 83 95 Moussa Diaby France Aston Villa RM 84 95 Sirlord Conteh Germany Paderborn ST 68 95 Michael Brazil Al Hilal LM 77 94 Trinity Rodman United States Washington Spirit RW 84 94 Ismaila Sarr Cameroon Marseille RM 76 94 Jeremie Frimpong Netherlands Bayer Leverkusen RWB 83 94 Sheraldo Becker Suriname Union Berlin ST 78 94 Inaki Williams Ghana Athletic Bilbao RM 81 94 Kevin Schade Germany Brentford RW 72 94 Delphine Cascarino France Lyon RW 84 94 Rosemonde Kouassi Ivory Coast FC Fleury ST 80 94

About the author