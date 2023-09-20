Fastest players in EA FC 24: Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr

Need for Speed.

Players from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid take to the field in EA FC 24.
Image via EA Sports.

It’s a fresh year in Ultimate Team and Pace is expected to remain a huge part of gameplay in EA FC 24, which makes the fastest players in the game all the more valuable.

Having quick players at your disposal can make a real difference against your opponents, allowing you to burst into space behind the defense and tuck a finish past the goalkeeper before even coming under pressure.

As such, Pace is always part of the meta in EA Sports’ annual football franchise, and there are plenty of pacy players to discover—not all of whom stand among the highest-rated players in the game overall, making them more affordable.

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the Pace ratings whenever you get your hands on a new player, particularly if they are among the 15 listed below as they can be extremely valuable assets.

Kylian Mbappe jumping to control a ball in the PSG's Parc de Princes
Mbappe rules the roost as EA FC 24’s fastest player/ Image via EA Sports

Fastest players in EA FC 24

You can see the fastest-rated players in EA FC 24 below, which show various rarities. Players rated 74 or below are Silver cards, while those rated 64 or below are Bronze cards.

NameNationTeamPositionOVRPace
Kylian MbappeFranceParis Saint-GermainST9197
Karim AdeyemiGermanyBorussia DortmundLM8096
Vinicius Jr.BrazilReal MadridLW8995
Alphonso DaviesCanadaBayern MunichLB8395
Moussa DiabyFranceAston VillaRM8495
Sirlord ContehGermanyPaderbornST6895
MichaelBrazilAl HilalLM7794
Trinity RodmanUnited StatesWashington SpiritRW8494
Ismaila SarrCameroonMarseilleRM7694
Jeremie FrimpongNetherlandsBayer LeverkusenRWB8394
Sheraldo BeckerSurinameUnion BerlinST7894
Inaki WilliamsGhanaAthletic BilbaoRM8194
Kevin SchadeGermanyBrentfordRW7294
Delphine CascarinoFranceLyonRW8494
Rosemonde KouassiIvory CoastFC FleuryST8094
