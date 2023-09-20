Fastest players in EA FC 24: Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr

It’s a fresh year in Ultimate Team and Pace is expected to remain a huge part of gameplay in EA FC 24, which makes the fastest players in the game all the more valuable.
Having quick players at your disposal can make a real difference against your opponents, allowing you to burst into space behind the defense and tuck a finish past the goalkeeper before even coming under pressure.
As such, Pace is always part of the meta in EA Sports’ annual football franchise, and there are plenty of pacy players to discover—not all of whom stand among the highest-rated players in the game overall, making them more affordable.
It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the Pace ratings whenever you get your hands on a new player, particularly if they are among the 15 listed below as they can be extremely valuable assets.
Fastest players in EA FC 24
You can see the fastest-rated players in EA FC 24 below, which show various rarities. Players rated 74 or below are Silver cards, while those rated 64 or below are Bronze cards.
|Name
|Nation
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Pace
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|91
|97
|Karim Adeyemi
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|80
|96
|Vinicius Jr.
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|95
|Alphonso Davies
|Canada
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|83
|95
|Moussa Diaby
|France
|Aston Villa
|RM
|84
|95
|Sirlord Conteh
|Germany
|Paderborn
|ST
|68
|95
|Michael
|Brazil
|Al Hilal
|LM
|77
|94
|Trinity Rodman
|United States
|Washington Spirit
|RW
|84
|94
|Ismaila Sarr
|Cameroon
|Marseille
|RM
|76
|94
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Netherlands
|Bayer Leverkusen
|RWB
|83
|94
|Sheraldo Becker
|Suriname
|Union Berlin
|ST
|78
|94
|Inaki Williams
|Ghana
|Athletic Bilbao
|RM
|81
|94
|Kevin Schade
|Germany
|Brentford
|RW
|72
|94
|Delphine Cascarino
|France
|Lyon
|RW
|84
|94
|Rosemonde Kouassi
|Ivory Coast
|FC Fleury
|ST
|80
|94