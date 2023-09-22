Best Evolutions in EA FC 24: Pacey Protector, Relentless Winger, and more

It's a tough decision to make.

Karou Mitoma celebrates scoring in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

EA FC 24 has provided a new feature in Ultimate Team, allowing players to improve the base statistics of cards by using Evolutions.

Over the course of the year, new Evolutions will be added to EA FC 24, and they are particularly useful for players who are incredibly popular in the game but still find themselves adrift of the meta.

At launch, there are several Evolutions available for players to take advantage of, with the majority being free, although some will cost coins. However, the hardest decision will be selecting which player to use, as Evolutions are not repeatable.

Thankfully, we’re here to help with a carefully curated list of players we recommend considering for specific Evolutions in EA FC 24 based on their starting statistics and the end result of the improvements once you have completed the required challenges.

Best cards for Founders Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Founders Evolution in EA FC showing an upgrade version of Timo Werner.
You can create a beastly forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Founders Evolution is available to players who purchase EA FC 24 and play the game before Nov. 1st, 2023, which earns the “Founder” status of EA FC—a title that will continue into future iterations of the franchise.

Of the Founder rewards, the Founders Evolution is certainly the best, as it allows you to take an already highly-rated striker and improve their base card significantly. A maximum rating of 83 means players like Patrick Schick, Dušan Vlahović, and Sebastian Haller are eligible.

You do not need to choose an 83-rated card, however, and even lower-rated cards will receive a considerable boost. Darwin Núñez and Arnaut Danjuma are two popular options from the Premier League, while Ultimate Team favorite Timo Werner is also one to consider.

NameNationClubOVR
Patrick SchickCzech RepublicBayer Leverkusen83
Dušan VlahovićSerbiaJuventus83
Mathilde BourdieuFranceParis FC83
Sebastian HallerIvory CoastBorussia Dortmund83
Alexandre LacazetteFranceLyon83
Alvaro MorataSpainAtletico Madrid83
Darwin NúñezUruguayLiverpool82
Timo WernerGermanyRB Leipzig82
Arnaut DanjumaNetherlandsEverton81
Jonathan DavidCanadaLille81
Related
Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best cards for Pacey Protector Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The in-progress screen for the Pacey Protector Evolution in EA FC showing Aritz Elustondo.
A massive boost to your defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pace is always an important part of the meta in EA Sports’ long-running title, so the option to boost a defender’s speed significantly is not something to be sniffed at, especially as the boost also comes with an increase in Physical and Passing, among others.

Some of the best options to choose from are French quartet Samuel Umtiti, Benoit Badiashile, Kurt Zouma, and Issa Diop, who have great Chemistry links due to their league and nations, while Real Sociedad’s Aritz Elustondo becomes a very decent card if chosen.

Other options to consider include Nikola Milenković and Joel Matip who may be from nations that make them harder to link for Chemistry, though are still solid if looking for an addition from their leagues.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Aritz ElustondoSpainReal Sociedad80
Joel MatipCameroonLiverpool80
Samuel UmtitiFranceLille79
Nikola MilenkovićSerbiaFiorentina79
Steph HoughtonEnglandManchester City79
Aissatou TounkaraFrancePSG79
Benoit BadiashileFranceChelsea79
Kurt ZoumaFranceWest Ham79
Issa DiopFranceFulham78
Gabriel PaulistaBrazilValencia78
Related
Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best cards for Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24, showing Steven Bergwijn.
You can create an incredible winger. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 is to first to come with a cost, which is either 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. While that is a significant outlay, the boosts you receive from completing the tasks can make a sub-par winger into an extremely effective attacker.

Steven Bergwijn is used as an example in the menus and, while he may now be back in the Eredivisie with Ajax, becomes a devastating card with 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 81 Passing, and 88 Dribbling.

For Serie A options, Christian Pulisic and Stephan El Sharaawy both become extremely valuable assets to your team, with the same in the Premier League if you choose Ansu Fati, Emile Smith Rowe, or Alejandro Garnacho.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Steven BergwijnNetherlandsAjax79
Janine BeckieCanadaPortland Thorns79
Alvaro GarciaSpainRayo Vallecano79
Naomie FellerFranceReal Madrid79
Christian PulisicUnited StatesMilan79
Ansu FatiSpainBrighton78
Stephan El ShaarawyItalyRoma78
Emile Smith RoweEnglandArsenal78
JotaPortugalAl Hilal78
Alejandro GarnachoArgentinaManchester United75
Related
Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team starter squads

Best cards for Welcome to Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The in-progress screen for Welcome to Evolutions in EA FC, showing Karou Mitoma as the selected player.
A small but significant boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Serving as an introduction to the new Evolutions feature, Welcome to Evolutions provides a minor boost to a card of your choosing, as long as they hit the requirements, and, while not as significant as other boosts, it can create a highly effective player.

With a maximum Overall rating of 80 and a variety of eligible positions, you are given the freedom to improve your squad in whatever way you desire. If you want to strengthen your defense, David Raya, Kieran Tierney, Hamari Traore, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all fine choices.

Attacking boosts can provide a big improvement to the likes of Ollie Watkins, Nicolo Zaniolo, Karou Mitona, Xavi Simons, and Rasmus Hojlund, making them far more useable over a longer period at the start of your Ultimate Team.

Player NameNationClubOVR
David RayaSpainArsenal80
Kieran TierneyScotlandReal Sociedad80
Hamari TraoreMaliReal Sociedad80
Aaron Wan-BissakaEnglandManchester United80
Ollie WatkinsEnglandAston Villa80
Georginio WijnaldumNetherlandsPSG80
Nicolo ZanioloItalyAston Villa80
Karou MitomaJapanBrighton80
Xavi SimonsNetherlandsRB Leipzig80
Rasmus HojlundNorwayManchester United77
Related
EA FC 24 Evolutions explained: requirements, challenges, upgrades, and more

Best cards for Golden Glow up Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Golden Glow Up Evolutions in EA FC showing Gori in-progress.
Turn a Bronze nobody into a superstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bronze cards are usually the first thing you get rid of in Ultimate Team but a new option has been provided in EA FC 24, giving you the opportunity to turn a previously worthless card into a solid core for your team.

Spread over two different Evolutions, the first part can see a Bronze player increased to a maximum of 80 Overall, with the second part providing a boost that can take the card as high as 85 OVR. This can be particularly effective for leagues that may lack depth for high-rated players.

However, the best approach is to pick a league or a nation that will fit your squad long-term. For nations, Rocco Ascone, Francisco Di Franco, Gori, and Archie Gray stand out, while those that work brilliantly for their respective leagues include Bruno Jordão, Gustavo Puerta, Dani Albiar, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Rocco AsconeFranceFC Nordsjaelland64
Bruno JordãoPortugalWolves64
Francisco Di FrancoArgentinaAtletico Tucaman64
GoriSpainEspanyol64
Archie GrayEnglandLeeds United64
Alex CarderoSpainReal Oviedo64
Gustavo PuertaColombiaBayer Leverkusen63
Dani AlbiarSpainAlmeria63
Jobe BellinghamEnglandSunderland63
Kobbie MainooEnglandManchester United62
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Part-time Twitch streamer with an unhealthy Sandslash obsession.

More Stories by Josh Challies