Best Evolutions in EA FC 24: Pacey Protector, Relentless Winger, and more

EA FC 24 has provided a new feature in Ultimate Team, allowing players to improve the base statistics of cards by using Evolutions.
Over the course of the year, new Evolutions will be added to EA FC 24, and they are particularly useful for players who are incredibly popular in the game but still find themselves adrift of the meta.
At launch, there are several Evolutions available for players to take advantage of, with the majority being free, although some will cost coins. However, the hardest decision will be selecting which player to use, as Evolutions are not repeatable.
Thankfully, we’re here to help with a carefully curated list of players we recommend considering for specific Evolutions in EA FC 24 based on their starting statistics and the end result of the improvements once you have completed the required challenges.
Best cards for Founders Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The Founders Evolution is available to players who purchase EA FC 24 and play the game before Nov. 1st, 2023, which earns the “Founder” status of EA FC—a title that will continue into future iterations of the franchise.
Of the Founder rewards, the Founders Evolution is certainly the best, as it allows you to take an already highly-rated striker and improve their base card significantly. A maximum rating of 83 means players like Patrick Schick, Dušan Vlahović, and Sebastian Haller are eligible.
You do not need to choose an 83-rated card, however, and even lower-rated cards will receive a considerable boost. Darwin Núñez and Arnaut Danjuma are two popular options from the Premier League, while Ultimate Team favorite Timo Werner is also one to consider.
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Patrick Schick
|Czech Republic
|Bayer Leverkusen
|83
|Dušan Vlahović
|Serbia
|Juventus
|83
|Mathilde Bourdieu
|France
|Paris FC
|83
|Sebastian Haller
|Ivory Coast
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|Alexandre Lacazette
|France
|Lyon
|83
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|Atletico Madrid
|83
|Darwin Núñez
|Uruguay
|Liverpool
|82
|Timo Werner
|Germany
|RB Leipzig
|82
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Netherlands
|Everton
|81
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|Lille
|81
Best cards for Pacey Protector Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Pace is always an important part of the meta in EA Sports’ long-running title, so the option to boost a defender’s speed significantly is not something to be sniffed at, especially as the boost also comes with an increase in Physical and Passing, among others.
Some of the best options to choose from are French quartet Samuel Umtiti, Benoit Badiashile, Kurt Zouma, and Issa Diop, who have great Chemistry links due to their league and nations, while Real Sociedad’s Aritz Elustondo becomes a very decent card if chosen.
Other options to consider include Nikola Milenković and Joel Matip who may be from nations that make them harder to link for Chemistry, though are still solid if looking for an addition from their leagues.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Aritz Elustondo
|Spain
|Real Sociedad
|80
|Joel Matip
|Cameroon
|Liverpool
|80
|Samuel Umtiti
|France
|Lille
|79
|Nikola Milenković
|Serbia
|Fiorentina
|79
|Steph Houghton
|England
|Manchester City
|79
|Aissatou Tounkara
|France
|PSG
|79
|Benoit Badiashile
|France
|Chelsea
|79
|Kurt Zouma
|France
|West Ham
|79
|Issa Diop
|France
|Fulham
|78
|Gabriel Paulista
|Brazil
|Valencia
|78
Best cards for Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 is to first to come with a cost, which is either 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. While that is a significant outlay, the boosts you receive from completing the tasks can make a sub-par winger into an extremely effective attacker.
Steven Bergwijn is used as an example in the menus and, while he may now be back in the Eredivisie with Ajax, becomes a devastating card with 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 81 Passing, and 88 Dribbling.
For Serie A options, Christian Pulisic and Stephan El Sharaawy both become extremely valuable assets to your team, with the same in the Premier League if you choose Ansu Fati, Emile Smith Rowe, or Alejandro Garnacho.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Steven Bergwijn
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|79
|Janine Beckie
|Canada
|Portland Thorns
|79
|Alvaro Garcia
|Spain
|Rayo Vallecano
|79
|Naomie Feller
|France
|Real Madrid
|79
|Christian Pulisic
|United States
|Milan
|79
|Ansu Fati
|Spain
|Brighton
|78
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|Italy
|Roma
|78
|Emile Smith Rowe
|England
|Arsenal
|78
|Jota
|Portugal
|Al Hilal
|78
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Argentina
|Manchester United
|75
Best cards for Welcome to Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Serving as an introduction to the new Evolutions feature, Welcome to Evolutions provides a minor boost to a card of your choosing, as long as they hit the requirements, and, while not as significant as other boosts, it can create a highly effective player.
With a maximum Overall rating of 80 and a variety of eligible positions, you are given the freedom to improve your squad in whatever way you desire. If you want to strengthen your defense, David Raya, Kieran Tierney, Hamari Traore, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all fine choices.
Attacking boosts can provide a big improvement to the likes of Ollie Watkins, Nicolo Zaniolo, Karou Mitona, Xavi Simons, and Rasmus Hojlund, making them far more useable over a longer period at the start of your Ultimate Team.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|David Raya
|Spain
|Arsenal
|80
|Kieran Tierney
|Scotland
|Real Sociedad
|80
|Hamari Traore
|Mali
|Real Sociedad
|80
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|England
|Manchester United
|80
|Ollie Watkins
|England
|Aston Villa
|80
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Netherlands
|PSG
|80
|Nicolo Zaniolo
|Italy
|Aston Villa
|80
|Karou Mitoma
|Japan
|Brighton
|80
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|RB Leipzig
|80
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Norway
|Manchester United
|77
Best cards for Golden Glow up Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Bronze cards are usually the first thing you get rid of in Ultimate Team but a new option has been provided in EA FC 24, giving you the opportunity to turn a previously worthless card into a solid core for your team.
Spread over two different Evolutions, the first part can see a Bronze player increased to a maximum of 80 Overall, with the second part providing a boost that can take the card as high as 85 OVR. This can be particularly effective for leagues that may lack depth for high-rated players.
However, the best approach is to pick a league or a nation that will fit your squad long-term. For nations, Rocco Ascone, Francisco Di Franco, Gori, and Archie Gray stand out, while those that work brilliantly for their respective leagues include Bruno Jordão, Gustavo Puerta, Dani Albiar, and Kobbie Mainoo.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Rocco Ascone
|France
|FC Nordsjaelland
|64
|Bruno Jordão
|Portugal
|Wolves
|64
|Francisco Di Franco
|Argentina
|Atletico Tucaman
|64
|Gori
|Spain
|Espanyol
|64
|Archie Gray
|England
|Leeds United
|64
|Alex Cardero
|Spain
|Real Oviedo
|64
|Gustavo Puerta
|Colombia
|Bayer Leverkusen
|63
|Dani Albiar
|Spain
|Almeria
|63
|Jobe Bellingham
|England
|Sunderland
|63
|Kobbie Mainoo
|England
|Manchester United
|62