Best Evolutions in EA FC 24: Pacey Protector, Relentless Winger, and more

EA FC 24 has provided a new feature in Ultimate Team, allowing players to improve the base statistics of cards by using Evolutions.

Over the course of the year, new Evolutions will be added to EA FC 24, and they are particularly useful for players who are incredibly popular in the game but still find themselves adrift of the meta.

At launch, there are several Evolutions available for players to take advantage of, with the majority being free, although some will cost coins. However, the hardest decision will be selecting which player to use, as Evolutions are not repeatable.

Thankfully, we’re here to help with a carefully curated list of players we recommend considering for specific Evolutions in EA FC 24 based on their starting statistics and the end result of the improvements once you have completed the required challenges.

Best cards for Founders Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

You can create a beastly forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Founders Evolution is available to players who purchase EA FC 24 and play the game before Nov. 1st, 2023, which earns the “Founder” status of EA FC—a title that will continue into future iterations of the franchise.

Of the Founder rewards, the Founders Evolution is certainly the best, as it allows you to take an already highly-rated striker and improve their base card significantly. A maximum rating of 83 means players like Patrick Schick, Dušan Vlahović, and Sebastian Haller are eligible.

You do not need to choose an 83-rated card, however, and even lower-rated cards will receive a considerable boost. Darwin Núñez and Arnaut Danjuma are two popular options from the Premier League, while Ultimate Team favorite Timo Werner is also one to consider.

Name Nation Club OVR Patrick Schick Czech Republic Bayer Leverkusen 83 Dušan Vlahović Serbia Juventus 83 Mathilde Bourdieu France Paris FC 83 Sebastian Haller Ivory Coast Borussia Dortmund 83 Alexandre Lacazette France Lyon 83 Alvaro Morata Spain Atletico Madrid 83 Darwin Núñez Uruguay Liverpool 82 Timo Werner Germany RB Leipzig 82 Arnaut Danjuma Netherlands Everton 81 Jonathan David Canada Lille 81

Related Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best cards for Pacey Protector Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

A massive boost to your defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pace is always an important part of the meta in EA Sports’ long-running title, so the option to boost a defender’s speed significantly is not something to be sniffed at, especially as the boost also comes with an increase in Physical and Passing, among others.

Some of the best options to choose from are French quartet Samuel Umtiti, Benoit Badiashile, Kurt Zouma, and Issa Diop, who have great Chemistry links due to their league and nations, while Real Sociedad’s Aritz Elustondo becomes a very decent card if chosen.

Other options to consider include Nikola Milenković and Joel Matip who may be from nations that make them harder to link for Chemistry, though are still solid if looking for an addition from their leagues.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Aritz Elustondo Spain Real Sociedad 80 Joel Matip Cameroon Liverpool 80 Samuel Umtiti France Lille 79 Nikola Milenković Serbia Fiorentina 79 Steph Houghton England Manchester City 79 Aissatou Tounkara France PSG 79 Benoit Badiashile France Chelsea 79 Kurt Zouma France West Ham 79 Issa Diop France Fulham 78 Gabriel Paulista Brazil Valencia 78

Related Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best cards for Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

You can create an incredible winger. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Relentless Winger Evolution in EA FC 24 is to first to come with a cost, which is either 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. While that is a significant outlay, the boosts you receive from completing the tasks can make a sub-par winger into an extremely effective attacker.

Steven Bergwijn is used as an example in the menus and, while he may now be back in the Eredivisie with Ajax, becomes a devastating card with 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 81 Passing, and 88 Dribbling.

For Serie A options, Christian Pulisic and Stephan El Sharaawy both become extremely valuable assets to your team, with the same in the Premier League if you choose Ansu Fati, Emile Smith Rowe, or Alejandro Garnacho.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Steven Bergwijn Netherlands Ajax 79 Janine Beckie Canada Portland Thorns 79 Alvaro Garcia Spain Rayo Vallecano 79 Naomie Feller France Real Madrid 79 Christian Pulisic United States Milan 79 Ansu Fati Spain Brighton 78 Stephan El Shaarawy Italy Roma 78 Emile Smith Rowe England Arsenal 78 Jota Portugal Al Hilal 78 Alejandro Garnacho Argentina Manchester United 75

Related Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team starter squads

Best cards for Welcome to Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

A small but significant boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Serving as an introduction to the new Evolutions feature, Welcome to Evolutions provides a minor boost to a card of your choosing, as long as they hit the requirements, and, while not as significant as other boosts, it can create a highly effective player.

With a maximum Overall rating of 80 and a variety of eligible positions, you are given the freedom to improve your squad in whatever way you desire. If you want to strengthen your defense, David Raya, Kieran Tierney, Hamari Traore, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all fine choices.

Attacking boosts can provide a big improvement to the likes of Ollie Watkins, Nicolo Zaniolo, Karou Mitona, Xavi Simons, and Rasmus Hojlund, making them far more useable over a longer period at the start of your Ultimate Team.

Player Name Nation Club OVR David Raya Spain Arsenal 80 Kieran Tierney Scotland Real Sociedad 80 Hamari Traore Mali Real Sociedad 80 Aaron Wan-Bissaka England Manchester United 80 Ollie Watkins England Aston Villa 80 Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands PSG 80 Nicolo Zaniolo Italy Aston Villa 80 Karou Mitoma Japan Brighton 80 Xavi Simons Netherlands RB Leipzig 80 Rasmus Hojlund Norway Manchester United 77

Best cards for Golden Glow up Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Turn a Bronze nobody into a superstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bronze cards are usually the first thing you get rid of in Ultimate Team but a new option has been provided in EA FC 24, giving you the opportunity to turn a previously worthless card into a solid core for your team.

Spread over two different Evolutions, the first part can see a Bronze player increased to a maximum of 80 Overall, with the second part providing a boost that can take the card as high as 85 OVR. This can be particularly effective for leagues that may lack depth for high-rated players.

However, the best approach is to pick a league or a nation that will fit your squad long-term. For nations, Rocco Ascone, Francisco Di Franco, Gori, and Archie Gray stand out, while those that work brilliantly for their respective leagues include Bruno Jordão, Gustavo Puerta, Dani Albiar, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Rocco Ascone France FC Nordsjaelland 64 Bruno Jordão Portugal Wolves 64 Francisco Di Franco Argentina Atletico Tucaman 64 Gori Spain Espanyol 64 Archie Gray England Leeds United 64 Alex Cardero Spain Real Oviedo 64 Gustavo Puerta Colombia Bayer Leverkusen 63 Dani Albiar Spain Almeria 63 Jobe Bellingham England Sunderland 63 Kobbie Mainoo England Manchester United 62

About the author