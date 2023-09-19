All Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and confirmed ratings

A fresh batch of Icons have been added to the fold in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, bringing the total to over 100.
Icons are one of the rarest cards you can get your hands on in Ultimate Team and feature legendary players from the past you can play alongside current players—and they provide a huge Chemistry boost to your team.
Getting a hold of an Icon, however, is a tricky task as you’ll be solely relying on luck, special promos, and Squad Building Challenges. With monstrous stats, they’re certainly worth getting your hands on whenever you can.
Icons have changed in EA FC 24 though and, rather than having three different versions — dubbed the “Baby”, “Mid”, and “Prime” versions—there is instead just a single version of each Icon, none of which are lower than 86 OVR.
You can see all the new and returning icons below.
All new EA FC 24 Icons – Class of 24 Icons
Eight new Icons have been added to EA FC 24 as part of the Class of 24, including female Icons for the first time. In total, there are five female icons and three new male Icons.
While female Icons dominate the list of new Icons in EA FC 24, they are massively outnumbered by the amount of male icons overall.
|Mia Hamm
|United States
|ST
|93
|Bobby Charlton
|England
|CAM
|92
|Birgit Prinz
|Germany
|ST
|92
|Homare Sawa
|Japan
|CM
|91
|Zico
|Brazil
|CAM
|91
|Camille Abily
|France
|CM
|90
|Kelly Smith
|England
|ST
|89
|Franck Ribery
|France
|LM
|88
All returning EA FC 24 Icons
There are 97 returning Icons in EA FC 24, bringing the total number of Icons in the game to 105.
Pele retains his spot as the highest-rated Icon in the game, and the highest OVR player at launch, while there are no Icons rated below 86.
|Pele
|Brazil
|CAM
|95
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|CAM
|94
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|ST
|94
|Johann Cruyff
|Netherlands
|CF
|93
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|LW
|93
|Gerd Muller
|Germany
|ST
|92
|Lev Yashin
|Russia
|GK
|92
|Paolo Maldini
|Italy
|CB
|92
|Garrincha
|Brazil
|RW
|92
|Ferenc Puskás
|Hungary
|CF
|92
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|ST
|91
|Thierry Henry
|France
|ST
|91
|Carlos Alberto
|Brazil
|RB
|91
|Roberto Baggio
|Italy
|CAM
|91
|Cafu
|Brazil
|RWB
|91
|Eusébio
|Portugal
|CF
|91
|Franco Baresi
|Italy
|CB
|91
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|LW
|90
|Ruud Gullit
|Netherlands
|CF
|90
|Dennis Bergkamp
|Netherlands
|CF
|90
|Lothar Matthaus
|Germany
|CM
|90
|George Best
|Northern Ireland
|RW
|90
|Alessandro Del Piero
|Italy
|CF
|90
|Xavi
|Spain
|CM
|90
|Andrea Pirlo
|Italy
|CM
|90
|Iker Casillas
|Spain
|GK
|90
|Bobby Moore
|England
|CB
|90
|Raúl
|Spain
|ST
|90
|Roberto Carlos
|Brazil
|LB
|90
|Samuel Eto’o
|Cameroon
|ST
|89
|Philip Lahm
|Germany
|RB
|89
|Alan Shearer
|England
|ST
|89
|Peter Schmeichel
|Norway
|GK
|89
|Luis Figo
|Portugal
|RW
|89
|Didier Drogba
|Ivory Coast
|ST
|89
|Fabio Cannovaro
|Italy
|CB
|89
|Eric Cantona
|France
|CF
|89
|Carles Puyol
|Spain
|CB
|89
|Gary Lineker
|England
|ST
|89
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Netherlands
|ST
|89
|Kaka
|Brazil
|CAM
|89
|Hugo Sánchez
|Mexico
|ST
|89
|Javier Zanetti
|Argentina
|RB
|89
|Emilio Butragueño
|Spain
|ST
|89
|Socrates
|Brazil
|CAM
|89
|Kenny Dalglish
|Scotland
|ST
|89
|Jairzinho
|Brazil
|RW
|89
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Bulgaria
|ST
|89
|Alessandro Nesta
|Italy
|CB
|89
|Robin van Persie
|Netherlands
|ST
|88
|Petr Čech
|Czech Republic
|GK
|88
|Fernando Hierro
|Spain
|CB
|88
|Paul Scholes
|England
|CM
|88
|Rio Ferdinand
|England
|CB
|88
|Gheorghe Hagi
|Romania
|CAM
|88
|Laurent Blanc
|France
|CB
|88
|Wayne Rooney
|England
|ST
|88
|Edwin van der Sar
|Netherlands
|GK
|88
|Patrick Vieira
|France
|CM
|88
|Michael Owen
|England
|ST
|88
|David Beckham
|England
|RM
|88
|Ronald Koeman
|Netherlands
|CB
|88
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|ST
|88
|Marcel Desailly
|France
|CB
|88
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|Germany
|CM
|88
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|ST
|88
|Michael Laudrup
|Denmark
|CAM
|88
|Steven Gerrard
|England
|CM
|88
|Juan Román Riquelme
|Argentina
|CAM
|88
|Pavel Nedved
|Czech Republic
|LM
|88
|David Trezeguet
|France
|ST
|87
|Patrick Kluivert
|Netherlands
|ST
|87
|Xabi Alonso
|Spain
|CDM
|87
|Clarence Seedorf
|Netherlands
|CAM
|87
|Fernando Torres
|Spain
|ST
|87
|Frank Rijkaard
|Netherlands
|CDM
|87
|Nemanja Vidić
|Serbia
|CB
|87
|Frank Lampard
|England
|CM
|87
|Michael Ballack
|Germany
|CM
|87
|Emmanuel Petit
|France
|CDM
|87
|Ian Wright
|England
|ST
|87
|Gianfranco Zola
|Italy
|CF
|87
|Claude Makélélé
|France
|CDM
|87
|Ian Rush
|Wales
|ST
|87
|Robert Pires
|France
|LM
|87
|Davor Šuker
|Croatia
|ST
|87
|John Barnes
|England
|LW
|87
|Roy Keane
|Republic of Ireland
|CM
|86
|Hernan Crespo
|Argentina
|ST
|86
|Ashley Cole
|England
|LB
|86
|Gianluca Zambrotta
|Italy
|RB
|86
|Gennaro Gattuso
|Italy
|CDM
|86
|Michael Essien
|Ghana
|CDM
|86
|Henrik Larsson
|Sweden
|ST
|86
|Juan Sebastián Verón
|Argentina
|CM
|86
|Luis Hernández
|Mexico
|ST
|86
|Sol Campbell
|England
|CB
|86