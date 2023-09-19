All Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and confirmed ratings

Good luck packing one of these.

Mia Hamm in EA FC 24 wearing the Icon kit and holding a ball beneath floodlights.
Image via EA Sports.

A fresh batch of Icons have been added to the fold in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, bringing the total to over 100.

Icons are one of the rarest cards you can get your hands on in Ultimate Team and feature legendary players from the past you can play alongside current players—and they provide a huge Chemistry boost to your team.

Getting a hold of an Icon, however, is a tricky task as you’ll be solely relying on luck, special promos, and Squad Building Challenges. With monstrous stats, they’re certainly worth getting your hands on whenever you can.

Icons have changed in EA FC 24 though and, rather than having three different versions — dubbed the “Baby”, “Mid”, and “Prime” versions—there is instead just a single version of each Icon, none of which are lower than 86 OVR.

You can see all the new and returning icons below.

All new EA FC 24 Icons – Class of 24 Icons

Eight new Icons have been added to EA FC 24 as part of the Class of 24, including female Icons for the first time. In total, there are five female icons and three new male Icons.

While female Icons dominate the list of new Icons in EA FC 24, they are massively outnumbered by the amount of male icons overall.

Mia HammUnited StatesST93
Bobby CharltonEnglandCAM92
Birgit PrinzGermanyST92
Homare SawaJapanCM91
ZicoBrazilCAM91
Camille AbilyFranceCM90
Kelly SmithEnglandST89
Franck RiberyFranceLM88
Related
Top 50 rated EA FC 24 players
How to preload EA FC 24

All returning EA FC 24 Icons

A promotional image showing all the available Icon cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
There’s plenty to pull. Image via EA Sports.

There are 97 returning Icons in EA FC 24, bringing the total number of Icons in the game to 105.

Pele retains his spot as the highest-rated Icon in the game, and the highest OVR player at launch, while there are no Icons rated below 86.

PeleBrazilCAM95
Zinedine ZidaneFranceCAM94
RonaldoBrazilST94
Johann CruyffNetherlandsCF93
RonaldinhoBrazilLW93
Gerd MullerGermanyST92
Lev YashinRussiaGK92
Paolo MaldiniItalyCB92
GarrinchaBrazilRW92
Ferenc PuskásHungaryCF92
Marco van BastenNetherlandsST91
Thierry HenryFranceST91
Carlos AlbertoBrazilRB91
Roberto BaggioItalyCAM91
CafuBrazilRWB91
EusébioPortugalCF91
Franco BaresiItalyCB91
RivaldoBrazilLW90
Ruud GullitNetherlandsCF90
Dennis BergkampNetherlandsCF90
Lothar MatthausGermanyCM90
George BestNorthern IrelandRW90
Alessandro Del PieroItalyCF90
XaviSpainCM90
Andrea PirloItalyCM90
Iker CasillasSpainGK90
Bobby MooreEnglandCB90
RaúlSpainST90
Roberto CarlosBrazilLB90
Samuel Eto’oCameroonST89
Philip LahmGermanyRB89
Alan ShearerEnglandST89
Peter SchmeichelNorwayGK89
Luis FigoPortugalRW89
Didier DrogbaIvory CoastST89
Fabio CannovaroItalyCB89
Eric CantonaFranceCF89
Carles PuyolSpainCB89
Gary LinekerEnglandST89
Ruud van NistelrooyNetherlandsST89
KakaBrazilCAM89
Hugo SánchezMexicoST89
Javier ZanettiArgentinaRB89
Emilio ButragueñoSpainST89
SocratesBrazilCAM89
Kenny DalglishScotlandST89
JairzinhoBrazilRW89
Hristo StoichkovBulgariaST89
Alessandro NestaItalyCB89
Robin van PersieNetherlandsST88
Petr ČechCzech RepublicGK88
Fernando HierroSpainCB88
Paul ScholesEnglandCM88
Rio FerdinandEnglandCB88
Gheorghe HagiRomaniaCAM88
Laurent BlancFranceCB88
Wayne RooneyEnglandST88
Edwin van der SarNetherlandsGK88
Patrick VieiraFranceCM88
Michael OwenEnglandST88
David BeckhamEnglandRM88
Ronald KoemanNetherlandsCB88
Miroslav KloseGermanyST88
Marcel DesaillyFranceCB88
Bastian SchweinsteigerGermanyCM88
Andriy ShevchenkoUkraineST88
Michael LaudrupDenmarkCAM88
Steven GerrardEnglandCM88
Juan Román RiquelmeArgentinaCAM88
Pavel NedvedCzech RepublicLM88
David TrezeguetFranceST87
Patrick KluivertNetherlandsST87
Xabi AlonsoSpainCDM87
Clarence SeedorfNetherlandsCAM87
Fernando TorresSpainST87
Frank RijkaardNetherlandsCDM87
Nemanja VidićSerbiaCB87
Frank LampardEnglandCM87
Michael BallackGermanyCM87
Emmanuel PetitFranceCDM87
Ian WrightEnglandST87
Gianfranco ZolaItalyCF87
Claude MakéléléFranceCDM87
Ian RushWalesST87
Robert PiresFranceLM87
Davor ŠukerCroatiaST87
John BarnesEnglandLW87
Roy KeaneRepublic of IrelandCM86
Hernan CrespoArgentinaST86
Ashley ColeEnglandLB86
Gianluca ZambrottaItalyRB86
Gennaro GattusoItalyCDM86
Michael EssienGhanaCDM86
Henrik LarssonSwedenST86
Juan Sebastián VerónArgentinaCM86
Luis HernándezMexicoST86
Sol CampbellEnglandCB86
Related
EA FC 24 Evolutions explained: requirements, challenges, upgrades, and more
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Part-time Twitch streamer with an unhealthy Sandslash obsession.

More Stories by Josh Challies