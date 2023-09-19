All Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and confirmed ratings

A fresh batch of Icons have been added to the fold in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, bringing the total to over 100.

Icons are one of the rarest cards you can get your hands on in Ultimate Team and feature legendary players from the past you can play alongside current players—and they provide a huge Chemistry boost to your team.

Getting a hold of an Icon, however, is a tricky task as you’ll be solely relying on luck, special promos, and Squad Building Challenges. With monstrous stats, they’re certainly worth getting your hands on whenever you can.

Icons have changed in EA FC 24 though and, rather than having three different versions — dubbed the “Baby”, “Mid”, and “Prime” versions—there is instead just a single version of each Icon, none of which are lower than 86 OVR.

You can see all the new and returning icons below.

All new EA FC 24 Icons – Class of 24 Icons

Eight new Icons have been added to EA FC 24 as part of the Class of 24, including female Icons for the first time. In total, there are five female icons and three new male Icons.

While female Icons dominate the list of new Icons in EA FC 24, they are massively outnumbered by the amount of male icons overall.

Mia Hamm United States ST 93 Bobby Charlton England CAM 92 Birgit Prinz Germany ST 92 Homare Sawa Japan CM 91 Zico Brazil CAM 91 Camille Abily France CM 90 Kelly Smith England ST 89 Franck Ribery France LM 88

All returning EA FC 24 Icons

There’s plenty to pull. Image via EA Sports.

There are 97 returning Icons in EA FC 24, bringing the total number of Icons in the game to 105.

Pele retains his spot as the highest-rated Icon in the game, and the highest OVR player at launch, while there are no Icons rated below 86.

Pele Brazil CAM 95 Zinedine Zidane France CAM 94 Ronaldo Brazil ST 94 Johann Cruyff Netherlands CF 93 Ronaldinho Brazil LW 93 Gerd Muller Germany ST 92 Lev Yashin Russia GK 92 Paolo Maldini Italy CB 92 Garrincha Brazil RW 92 Ferenc Puskás Hungary CF 92 Marco van Basten Netherlands ST 91 Thierry Henry France ST 91 Carlos Alberto Brazil RB 91 Roberto Baggio Italy CAM 91 Cafu Brazil RWB 91 Eusébio Portugal CF 91 Franco Baresi Italy CB 91 Rivaldo Brazil LW 90 Ruud Gullit Netherlands CF 90 Dennis Bergkamp Netherlands CF 90 Lothar Matthaus Germany CM 90 George Best Northern Ireland RW 90 Alessandro Del Piero Italy CF 90 Xavi Spain CM 90 Andrea Pirlo Italy CM 90 Iker Casillas Spain GK 90 Bobby Moore England CB 90 Raúl Spain ST 90 Roberto Carlos Brazil LB 90 Samuel Eto’o Cameroon ST 89 Philip Lahm Germany RB 89 Alan Shearer England ST 89 Peter Schmeichel Norway GK 89 Luis Figo Portugal RW 89 Didier Drogba Ivory Coast ST 89 Fabio Cannovaro Italy CB 89 Eric Cantona France CF 89 Carles Puyol Spain CB 89 Gary Lineker England ST 89 Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands ST 89 Kaka Brazil CAM 89 Hugo Sánchez Mexico ST 89 Javier Zanetti Argentina RB 89 Emilio Butragueño Spain ST 89 Socrates Brazil CAM 89 Kenny Dalglish Scotland ST 89 Jairzinho Brazil RW 89 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria ST 89 Alessandro Nesta Italy CB 89 Robin van Persie Netherlands ST 88 Petr Čech Czech Republic GK 88 Fernando Hierro Spain CB 88 Paul Scholes England CM 88 Rio Ferdinand England CB 88 Gheorghe Hagi Romania CAM 88 Laurent Blanc France CB 88 Wayne Rooney England ST 88 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands GK 88 Patrick Vieira France CM 88 Michael Owen England ST 88 David Beckham England RM 88 Ronald Koeman Netherlands CB 88 Miroslav Klose Germany ST 88 Marcel Desailly France CB 88 Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany CM 88 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine ST 88 Michael Laudrup Denmark CAM 88 Steven Gerrard England CM 88 Juan Román Riquelme Argentina CAM 88 Pavel Nedved Czech Republic LM 88 David Trezeguet France ST 87 Patrick Kluivert Netherlands ST 87 Xabi Alonso Spain CDM 87 Clarence Seedorf Netherlands CAM 87 Fernando Torres Spain ST 87 Frank Rijkaard Netherlands CDM 87 Nemanja Vidić Serbia CB 87 Frank Lampard England CM 87 Michael Ballack Germany CM 87 Emmanuel Petit France CDM 87 Ian Wright England ST 87 Gianfranco Zola Italy CF 87 Claude Makélélé France CDM 87 Ian Rush Wales ST 87 Robert Pires France LM 87 Davor Šuker Croatia ST 87 John Barnes England LW 87 Roy Keane Republic of Ireland CM 86 Hernan Crespo Argentina ST 86 Ashley Cole England LB 86 Gianluca Zambrotta Italy RB 86 Gennaro Gattuso Italy CDM 86 Michael Essien Ghana CDM 86 Henrik Larsson Sweden ST 86 Juan Sebastián Verón Argentina CM 86 Luis Hernández Mexico ST 86 Sol Campbell England CB 86

