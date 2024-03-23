Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Barbecue-Maister: How to grill every type of meat in DD2

While taking a break from your adventures in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can light up the barbecue and grill any meat you might have at hand.

First of all, you need a camping kit and a fire. You can buy camping kits from vendors in towns and villages, and as for fire, you will simply encounter it while in the wild. If you’re near a camping fire, you’ll see it as an icon on your map. Remember, fire is usually located near the main path, and if you steer into the forest, you probably won’t find it.

Once you set up your camp, you can fire up the grill and grill some of that meat that’s been in your inventory for days now. Here’s how to grill every type of meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

List of all types of meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the most important mechanics in Dragon’s Dogma 2 mind is the passage of time. Food can go bad in your inventory, but you can still eat it. Here’s the list of all types of meat you can grill:

Scrag of Beast

Aged Scrag of Beast

Rotten Scrag of Beast

Dried Meat

Exquisite Dried Meat

Beast-Steak

Aged Beast-Steak

Rotten Beast-Steak

For aged and rotten versions of these meats, you simply want to leave them in your bags. While the meat will become aged only after one day in your inventory, it becomes rotten after it sits in your inventory for a couple days.

How to grill every type of meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and get The Barbecue-Maister achievement

Eat up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re safe and cozy in your camp, approach the fire and choose the meat you want to grill via the interface that pops up when you interact with the fire. You can then watch the hot grilling action in a cutscene. Remember, grilled meat will give bonuses to your Strength, Defense, and Stamina, and the better quality meat you grill, the better the buffs. You have to grill all eight types of meat to get The Barbecue-Maister achievement.

Generally, you’ll camp during the night to avoid the monsters lurking in the dark. One of the core mechanics in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the passage of time. The night is the most dangerous time of the day, and you want to camp out if you’re not resting in an inn. This will heal you and your Pawns.

