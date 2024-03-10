What is the flexing spider like thing in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Gaston may have a few villainous tendencies in Beauty and the Beast, but he’s pretty harmless in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you befriend him and start completing his quests, he will ask you to find a flexing spider-like thing—and you might immediately start questioning what the infamous hunter really means.

Here’s everything you need to know about what a flexing spider-like thing is and where to find it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a flexing spider-like thing in DDV?

Scorpions do look like flexing spiders. Image via Gameloft.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the flexing spider-like thing refers to the scorpion, which you can only find in the blue bubbling sand ripples in the Glittering Dunes of the Eternity Isle. During The Wanderer of the Dunes quest, one of the quests for the Eternity Isle quest line; he will ask you to find various items, with one being the flexing spider-like thing (scorpion).

Tip: You can only meet Gaston and fish for scorpions if you own the A Rift in Time expansion.

The only way to get a scorpion is to fish the blue rippling sand pools in the Borderlands, Wastes, and Plains areas of the Glittering Dunes biome. However, if you’re just starting A Rift in Time, you may not have unlocked all these areas just yet because it can take time to build up reserves of the new currency, Mist.

However, you don’t have to unlock those areas just yet, as you can fish for scorpions from the sandpit at the westernmost part of the Glittering Dunes. One of my biggest problems with these pools is they look very similar and can be hard to tell apart. But, as long as you fish from the tinged blue ripples, you should have no trouble getting a scorpion.

The blue ripples look purplish against the orange sandpit. Image via Gameloft

It may take a few tries, but once you’ve caught your scorpion, you can continue finding the other items in The Wanderer of the Dunes quest and eventually complete all the quests to unlock Gaston.

While it would make completing this quest easier, discovering what Gaston thinks is a flexing spider-like thing is part of the fun of playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.