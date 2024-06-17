Forgot password
character and remy in the kitchen in dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.
How to make Bulgur Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A unique five-star salad.
Published: Jun 16, 2024 11:16 pm

Bulgur Salad is one of the few five-star appetizers you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s exclusive to the A Rift in Time expansion. Even though this recipe requires five ingredients, they’re easy to get, and this recipe is simple to make.

Bulgur Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make Bulgur Salad with the following five ingredients: Wheat, Cucumber, Tomato, Mint, and “Any Spice.” All the ingredients can be found in Dreamlight Valley, with a couple also being available in Eternity Isle.

IngredientHow to get
WheatWheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Meadow (Dreamlight Valley) or in Ancient’s Landing (Eternity Isle).
CucumberCucumber can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights (Dreamlight Valley).
TomatoTomatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley) or the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle).
MintMint can only be harvested from the Frosted Heights in Dreamlight Valley.
Any SpiceYou can use any spice from either realm in this recipe.

Once you have all five ingredients, you can make Bulgur Salad by adding them to a cooking pot and start cooking. Because this is an Eternity Isle recipe, it’ll be added to your meals in your journal’s Eternity Isle collection section.

Bulgur Salad Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

bulgur salad in the journal dreamlight valley
One more for the collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Despite being a five-star meal, Bulgur Salad doesn’t offer much in terms of returns. If you sell it, you’ll earn 396 Star Coins; if you eat it, you’ll gain 910 Energy. So, while it’s not the best, it’s also not the worst and can be used in a pinch.

If you need Bulgur Salad to complete your Eternity Isle meal collection or for a Villager, this is everything you need to know about making it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

