How to make Bulgur Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bulgur Salad is one of the few five-star appetizers you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s exclusive to the A Rift in Time expansion. Even though this recipe requires five ingredients, they’re easy to get, and this recipe is simple to make.

Recommended Videos

Bulgur Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It looks a little different. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Cucumbers look like zucchini, so make sure you have the right ingredient! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Wheat is cheap to buy, Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Mint is easy to pick up. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. You can sometimes whole tomatoes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make Bulgur Salad with the following five ingredients: Wheat, Cucumber, Tomato, Mint, and “Any Spice.” All the ingredients can be found in Dreamlight Valley, with a couple also being available in Eternity Isle.

Ingredient How to get Wheat Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Meadow (Dreamlight Valley) or in Ancient’s Landing (Eternity Isle). Cucumber Cucumber can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights (Dreamlight Valley). Tomato Tomatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley) or the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle). Mint Mint can only be harvested from the Frosted Heights in Dreamlight Valley. Any Spice You can use any spice from either realm in this recipe.

Once you have all five ingredients, you can make Bulgur Salad by adding them to a cooking pot and start cooking. Because this is an Eternity Isle recipe, it’ll be added to your meals in your journal’s Eternity Isle collection section.

Bulgur Salad Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

One more for the collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Despite being a five-star meal, Bulgur Salad doesn’t offer much in terms of returns. If you sell it, you’ll earn 396 Star Coins; if you eat it, you’ll gain 910 Energy. So, while it’s not the best, it’s also not the worst and can be used in a pinch.

If you need Bulgur Salad to complete your Eternity Isle meal collection or for a Villager, this is everything you need to know about making it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy