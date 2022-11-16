How to make Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Seafood Salad recipe guide

With countless exciting activities to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, choosing your next goal can be a difficult choice, to say the least. Couple that with the fact cooking features over 160 recipes to choose from, and you’re looking at a pretty daunting task if you take that route.

But if you’ve decided on cooking and are looking for a delicious and super simple-to-cook dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then look no further than Seafood Salad. This fantastic dish will reward you with 570 energy if you choose to consume it, or it can be sold for 335 Star Coins.

If you’re interested in making Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Seafood Salad is a two-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. That means it requires two ingredients to cook. The two ingredients are the following:

One Lettuce

One of any Seafood (aside from fish)

Getting your hands on Lettuce will be the simplest of the two ingredients. Just head over to Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and purchase the Lettuce you need for 12 Star Coins or Lettuce seeds for 3 Star Coins, but be aware if you choose the latter you’ll be waiting quite a while for them to grow.

As for the second ingredient, one of the best places to go to get Seafood easily is Dazzle Beach. This zone will require 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock, but once done, you’ll be able to find loads of Scallops and Clams along the beach.

Additionally, you can catch Shrimp by fishing within the zone.

Once you’ve gathered the Seafood and Lettuce, head to the nearest stove and toss them both into a pot along with one Coal and you’ll have some delicious Seafood Salad in no time. The dish can be consumed for 570 energy or sold for 335 Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.