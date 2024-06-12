Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies and Villainous join forces through exclusive card

Ravensburger dropped new Disney Lorcana spoilers for Set Five, Shimmering Skies, on June 12, along with a special exclusive card found within the Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil tabletop game.

TCG players are diving deep into Disney Lorcana as organized competitive play continues to grow in popularity. Sticking to a strict release schedule, the fifth Lorcana set, called Shimmering Skies, will officially be released on Aug. 9 through local game stores. The tabletop Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil game launched in July, and an exclusive foil alternative art Prince John, Gold Lover card is coming to Lorcana after Set Five launches.

Get Prince John as an exclusive foil card in Disney Villainous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multiple Disney Lorcana spoilers were also revealed today for the upcoming Shimmering Skies set, which included characters such as Vanellope Von Schweetz and Fix-it Felix, Jr. from Wreck-it-Ralph. Frozen 2 is also back with a new Elsa called The Fifth Spirit (featuring the Rush mechanic), along with Bruni, Fire Salamander who has Evasive and a nine-drop un-Inkable Kristoff, Reindeer Keeper with Bodyguard.

Kronk is a powerhouse to watch out for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My favorite Disney Lorcana spoiler from the June 12 stream was Kronk, Head of Security. The Floodborn in Steel is a seven-drop un-Inkable 6/6 with Shift Five. His spell, Are you on the List, allows you to play a free character with a cost of five or less if Kronk, Head of Security banished another character in a challenge.

Rush your opponents with Vanellope Von Schweetz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies spoilers included Wreck-It Ralph, Demolition Dude, Suger Rush Champ, Random Roster Racer, Bad-Anon, Villain Support Center Location, The Great Illuminary, Radiant Ballroom Location, Scar, Vengeful Lion, and the Song You’re Welcome.

You can check out the full Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies set when it releases through local game stores on Aug. 9 and pick up the exclusive Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil foil card after the fifth set launches. Only Villainous boxes with an identifying sticker contain the exclusive Lorcana card.

