How to upgrade healing potions in Diablo 4

If you have dreams of taking on higher world tiers, soloing dungeons, or surviving a hardcore run without dying in Diablo 4, then you are going to need some higher-quality healing potions.

While playing the prologue, make sure to pick up some Biteberry and Gallowvine while traveling from the small abandoned town of Nevesk to the Windswept Cabin, where you’ll find the hermit Lorath Nahr. After completing the prologue and reaching level 10, you can go visit Veroka the Alchemist in Kyovashad to learn about upgrading your health potions and make your first upgrade.

All health potion upgrade costs in Diablo 4

Players start with four charges of Weak Healing Potion, which heals 17 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds.

Here are the level requirements and ingredients needed for each health potion upgrade in Diablo 4. There’s a coin cost as well, but the amount is very small relative to the amount of coins you should have at that level.

Upgrade Level Needed Material Cost Healing Effect Tiny Healing Potion 10 Two Gallowvine Heals 48 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Minor Healing Potion 20 15 Gallowvine, five Biteberry Heals 80 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Light Healing Potion 30 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberry, five Crushed Beast Bones Heals 141 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Moderate Healing Potion 45 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, five Demon’s Heart Heals 255 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Strong Healing Potion 60 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, five Paletongue Heals 378 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Greater Healing Potion 70 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, five Grave Dust, 5 Angelbreath Heals 559 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Major Healing Potion 80 10 Angelbreath, 27 Reddamine, 27 Biteberry, 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Howler Moss, five Fiend Rose Heals 827 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Superior Healing Potion 90 10 Forgotten Soul, 20 Angelbreath, 10 Fiend Rose, 20 Grave Dust, 36 Blightshade, 20 Demon’s Heart, 36 Howler Moss Heals 1,274 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds.

How to find materials needed for health potion upgrades in Diablo 4

Both Biteberry and Gallowvine are pretty prevalent around most of Fractured Peaks. If you spot a glowing bush in this region, it’s likely one of those two. Crushed Beast Bones can be found by killing and looting different creatures, although the odds of them dropping isn’t terrific.

Many of the different plants and herbs needed for upgrades can be picked up by completing side quests; many side quests will reward the player with an herb cache that can be instantly opened. Two of the rarest ingredients needed for the final two upgrades appear to only be obtainable during Helltide, an end-game event.

Here’s a full list of each ingredient and where they can be found:

Gallowvine: Appears anywhere.

Appears anywhere. Biteberry: Found in Fractured Peaks.

Found in Fractured Peaks. Crushed Beast Bones: Found by killing wild beasts.

Found by killing wild beasts. Howler Moss: Found in Scosglen.

Found in Scosglen. Demon’s Heart: Found in the bodies of demons.

Found in the bodies of demons. Reddamine: Found in Dry Steppes.

Found in Dry Steppes. Paletounge: Found in the mouths of “evil humans.”

Found in the mouths of “evil humans.” Blightshade: Toxic swamp lily found in Hawezar.

Toxic swamp lily found in Hawezar. Lifesbane: Found in Kehjistan.

Found in Kehjistan. Grave Dust: Found in the bodies or bones of undead.

Found in the bodies or bones of undead. Angelbreath: Appears anywhere (rare).

Appears anywhere (rare). Fiend Rose: Rare flower found during Helltide, an end-game event.

Rare flower found during Helltide, an end-game event. Forgotten Soul: Found in ore veins during Helltide, an end-game event.

