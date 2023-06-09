How to unlock the Kor Valar Ramparts dungeon in Diablo 4

Kor Valar Ramparts is a dungeon in Diablo 4 anyone can do, but is of particular importance to those playing the Rogue class. That’s because those who complete it receive the Blast-Trapper’s Aspect, a Rogue-specific aspect that deals direct damage to enemies affected by Trap Skills and has a chance to make them vulnerable for three seconds.

In my opinion, it’s an incredibly useful aspect well worth the trouble of getting. Before you can do that, though, you’ll need to unlock the Kor Valar Ramparts, which has a prerequisite that will take some time to complete. You’ll also need to know where to find it.

Unlock Kor Valar Ramparts dungeon in Diablo 4, explained

The Kor Valar Ramparts dungeon only becomes available after you’ve completed the campaign, including all six Acts. If you haven’t done that yet and are desperate for the Blast-Trapper’s Aspect, you’ll need to wait a little longer. Make sure you don’t skip it.

I’ve been able to finish the campaign in around 35 hours or so during one playthrough, but I like taking the time to explore the map and do a lot of side quests. So, it’s possible to get it done quicker.

Related: Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

After finishing the campaign, you can find the Kor Valar Ramparts in the Fractured Peaks region to the northeast of Kyovashad. It’s at the very top right-hand corner of the region. You can see the exact location pictured on the map below.

It’s not too far from a waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once inside, the objective is to free five prisoners. Don’t be fooled, though. While that sounds easy, the enemies inside are incredibly tough. There’s a reason why it’s a post-campaign dungeon; I tried to rush through it without clearing all the enemies multiple times, and it never worked. So, I’d recommend taking your time and killing everything in sight.

About the author