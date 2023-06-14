How to get the Aspect of Frozen Memories in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Frozen Memories is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4. It is an offensive enhancement for Sorcerers that makes the Avalanche Key Passive apply to an additional cast.

Avalanche has a 10 percent chance to make the next Blizzard, Frozen Orb, or Ice Shards skill consume no mana and deal 40 percent more damage. That chance is doubled against vulnerable enemies. As someone who mains the class, I’ve found it to be incredibly useful. The extra proc and damage have come in clutch more times than I can count.

Unlike some of the other Legendary Aspects like the Splineting Aspect that can be found in dungeons, the Aspect of Frozen Memories is more like the Accelerating Aspect or the Shockwave Aspect because it can only be found by chance. Here’s everything you need to know to acquire the Aspect of Frozen Memories.

Where to find the Aspect of Frozen Memories in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Frozen Memories can only be found in Legendary Items that already have it attached, which comes down to luck. In my experience, farming Dungeons, World Events, and World Bosses in higher World Tiers made the process faster since the odds of finding rare loot are higher. I’d recommend doing the same.

If you’re fortunate enough to find one but it isn’t in an item that you want to equip, you’ll need to extract it from that item and slot it into the one you want. To do that, extract it at an Occultist by clicking on the ‘Extract Aspect’ tab and inserting the item. This process will destroy the original item it was in, but it’s the only way to make it happen.

You will find Occultists in most major towns in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, imprint the Aspect of Frozen Memories into the item you want to put it in via the ‘Imprint Aspect’ tab and press the button at the bottom. It can only be imprinted on Amulets, Gloves, Rings, and Weapons.

It’s also possible to obtain the Aspect of Frozen Memories by trading Obols for Legendaries at the Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad. You can find the vendor in the southeast area of the town. It still comes down to luck, but it’s a good way to break up the monotony of farming.

