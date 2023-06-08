How to get the Accelerating Aspect in Diablo 4

The Accelerating Aspect is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4. It is an offensive enhancement that boosts your attack speed by 15 to 25 percent for five seconds whenever you land a critical strike with a core skill. It is useable on all classes and has made a world of difference on my Sorcerer, especially when I’m being swarmed by enemies.

Finding it is no easy task, though. That’s because it’s incredibly rare and can only be found by chance. There are some things you can do to increase the odds of finding one, though. It worked like a charm for me.

Where to find the Accelerating Aspect in Diablo 4

The only way to find the Accelerating Aspect in Diablo 4 is by extracting it from a Legendary Item that has it already. Just bear in mind doing so will destroy the item, so don’t do it on an item you actually want to keep.

I’d recommend farming Dungeons, World Events, and World Bosses. Changing the World Tier to a higher one also sped up the process, since it means better items will drop a little more frequently. The higher it is, the easier it will be to find.

Alternatively, you can roll the dice by trading Obols for Legendaries at the Purveyor of Curiosities in southeastern Kyovashad. If you do that, I suggest trading them for Offhands because they can only have offensive Aspects and cost 40 Obols, which is a lot cheaper than others. It’s the most efficient choice.

Test your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve found a Legendary Item with the Accelerating Aspect, extract it at an Occultist by clicking on the ‘Extract Aspect’ tab and inserting the item. After that, imprint it into the item you want to put it in via the ‘Imprint Aspect’ tab and press the button at the bottom. It can only be imprinted on Amulets, Gloves, Rings, and Weapons.

