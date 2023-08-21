Diablo 4 players desperately want Blizzard to add one feature, but the chances are slim

Camera zoom levels have been a hot topic of debate within the Diablo 4 community ever since the game’s release earlier this summer. The game’s main camera has been notably more zoomed in compared to other titles in the franchise, causing players to continuously request for Blizzard to add an adjuster for the controversial camera zoom levels—a suggestion that Blizzard may never implement.

The latest of these requests came in the form of a short video shared by a Diablo 4 fan on Reddit yesterday. The video showcases a smooth transition between the game’s current zoom level and the proposed one.

Diablo 4 players watching the video couldn’t help but notice how the game felt better once the camera was fully zoomed out. There are currently a couple of different camera levels in the game that get triggered depending on in-game situations. The zoom levels change when players ride their mount or face a world boss.

While a zoom-adjustment feature sounds simple enough, implementing it into the game may not even be on Blizzard’s to-do list. This is mainly because of the additional assets that players would need to load with zoomed-out camera settings.

A higher point of view would cause players to load more monsters and characters, increasing the strain that Diablo 4 creates on their gaming systems. While this could turn into a problem on consoles, players with high-end gaming PCs likely wouldn’t have any performance struggles.

The graphical performance aspect of the feature would make it a more niche addition to the game, which likely pushes it back on Blizzard’s agenda.

