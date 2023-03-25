Can you zoom out in Diablo 4?

Sorcerers and barbarians adapt to different play styles in Diablo 4. If you’re in a party with friends, barbarians will often try to gather all the enemies around them, while sorcerers will focus on keeping their distance as they deal damage.

When it comes to retaining a safe distance, players will be limited by how much of the game they can see on their screens. A damage-dealing class will naturally want a larger field of view and zoom out to see more of their surroundings.

This won’t be that much of an issue for tanky classes since they’ll be the first to jump into hordes of enemies. Compared to past iterations of the franchise, Diablo 4 seemed more zoomed-in to the fans, and it was one of the first complaints out of the game’s open beta.

Is it possible to zoom out in Diablo 4?

Players can’t zoom out further than the built-in limit in Diablo 4. There are currently two zoom points in the game, the first being quite close up while the second is the intended camera angle.

While some fans have already adapted to the zoom level, the majority would like more options when it comes to zoom levels in Diablo 4. The World Boss zoom level, for example, might be exactly what the fans need as a secondary option.

As an alternative solution, players can increase their aspect ratios to 21:9, or above if available, to zoom out in Diablo 4.

Some fans also pointed out that the main problem could be the UI scale. Making the user interface smaller could free up a lot of screen space and address the zooming concerns in the game.