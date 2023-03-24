After over 10 years of waiting, Diablo 4, the highly-anticipated sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s hit hack-and-slash title Diablo 3, is nearly here.

Diablo 4 isn’t due to release until June 6, but eager fans who pre-ordered the game have already had the chance to delve into the world of Sanctuary during an Early Access Open Beta, which ran from March 17 to 19. While the community reaction to this first beta was mostly positive, there were some hiccups, namely the title’s performance.

Droves of users complained of crashes and stuttering. While many of these issues may have been down to server issues or poor game optimization on Blizzard’s end, others may have been due to the individual’s PC.

So if you’re interested in seeing how well your PC can handle Diablo 4, here’s how to show FPS within the action RPG.

How to show FPS in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, Diablo 4 does not have a native FPS tracker setting, so if you’re trying to view your FPS while playing the title, you’ll need to head to your graphics card’s software.

First, we’ll start with Nvidia. To view your FPS in Diablo 4 with an Nvidia graphics card, you’ll need to download the GeForce Experience software. Once done, you’ll want to open the in-game overlay using the default keybinding (Alt + Z) or by clicking the Open In-Game Overlay button in the top-right of the GeForce Experience application.

From there, hit the cog icon below the Performance and Gallery buttons and select HUD layout. Then tap the Performance tab and choose the FPS option. You’ll now be able to see your in-game FPS in Diablo 4.

Don’t worry if you’re using an AMD graphics card—you’ve not been left behind. Firstly, like with Nvidia cards, download your brand’s respective software. In this case, it’s AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

Once downloaded, open the software and click on the “Performance” tab in the upper middle area of the application. Next, you’ll want to make sure the FPS metric is turned on and then select the Overlay tab on the right side of the window. Now, turn on Show Metrics Overlay, and you’ll be able to see your FPS while playing Diablo 4.