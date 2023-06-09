Diablo 4 Act 6 quest list

Act Six is the final leg of the main story.

Diablo 4’s main quest is a winding experience that will take you from corner to corner in Sanctuary as you pursue Lilith and attempt to stop evil from spreading across the land. The game requires you to complete the main story to unlock World Tier Three, so those itching for the end-game grind will need to beat the game first.

Each part of the story is broken into acts, which include multiple quests. Progressing through the acts rewards players with plenty of XP alongside other benefits, including a mount and access to endgame content.

The final act before the epilogue is Act Six, which features several quests as the main story winds down.

How many quests are in Diablo 4 Act Six?

You’re getting ever closer to Lilith. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here is a list of all quests in Act Six, dubbed Dance of the Makers in Diablo 4. Be warned, some of the quest names might contain spoilers, so read on at your own risk.

Evil Stirs in Kehjistan

The Jewel of the East

The Scouring of Caldeum

The Walls Shake

Turning the Tide

Essence of Hatred

In Desolation’s Wake

Light Extinguished

The Blind Eye

What Lies Ahead

Don’t panic if you’re on Act Six and are worried about finishing the game. There is also an epilogue with a few more quests and a robust endgame grind. Some players would even argue the real game starts once you finish the main questline.

Diablo 4 is also full of sidequests with plenty of new content to enjoy. While its best to focus on the main story to maximize XP gain, exploring the world is rewarding, especially after finishing the main questline.

How long does it take to beat Diablo 4 Act 6?

Diablo 4 Act Six is considerably shorter than Act Five and shouldn’t take long. Expect to dedicate roughly two hours to this part of the story.

