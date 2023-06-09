Diablo 4 Act 5 quest list

Diablo 4 contains a six-act campaign that spans the world of Sanctuary, filled with demons to slay and quests to complete. Act Five has the most quests out of any other portion in Diablo 4, as well as some of the most challenging battles and dungeons.
Though much of the Diablo franchise’s content comes near the endgame, Diablo 4’s campaign is the longest and most challenging in the dungeon-crawler’s long history. Though it took me around 40 hours to wrap up this massive endeavor, if you are inclined to complete other side content it could easily take double my time to beat.
Act Five is the beginning of the end in Diablo 4. Once you complete this major section, it will only be a few more quests until you complete the main storyline. Whether looking ahead or curious to see how long you have left in Act Fivein Diablo 4, here are all the quests you will need to know.
All Diablo 4 Act Five main story quests
Called Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold, Act Five is one of the most important sections of the game. This section also contains the most quests compared across all Diablo 4’s six Acts, requiring you to complete 20 main story quests to continue.
Below are all 20 quests you need to complete to beat Act Five:
- The Path Divided
- Secrets of the Zakarum & Entombed Hatred
- Witch of the Wastes
- Encumbered Mind
- The Cage of Grief End
- Tainted Flesh
- Wrack & Ruin
- Cold Blood
- Judgement of the Swamp
- The Serpentine Path
- The Slow, Beating Heart
- A Cold and Lifeless Shore
- Picking Through the Bones
- Beneath the Wine-Dark Sea
- Fragments of Mortality
- On the Precipice
- Knee-Deep in Filth
- A Chrous of Voices
- Evil Stirs in Kehjistan
How long does it take to beat Diablo 4 Act Five?
Act Five is the longest Act in Diablo 4 by a long shot and will require players to not only face off against bosses and delve into dangerous dungeons, but also cross the massive, sprawling continent. With all this into account, this will likely take you anywhere from four to six hours to complete if you just stick to the main story quests.
Of course, this time will also drastically vary depending on your difficulty settings. Though I was playing on one of the easier modes, I still died plenty of times battling Elias before I finally completed this portion of Diablo 4.