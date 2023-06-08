Diablo 4 Wrack and Ruin guide: How to find the town of Yngovani

Wrack and Ruin is a main story quest in Diablo 4 that requires you to travel to the hidden town of Yngovani, locate keys, and find serpents. If you know where to go, this quest should not take you too long, but the true challenge lies in finding all the items and locations.

The dark and swampy terrain surrounding Yngovani is certainly not the easiest to navigate. With the help of this guide, however, you will be able to complete this quest and progress in Diablo 4’s main storyline.

How to find the town of Yngovani in Diablo 4

Yngovani is a hidden temple in the Blightmarsh that you will need to locate in order to progress in this quest. To start this quest, you are only given a very broad circle that you will find the hidden town inside. Instead of wandering around aimlessly trying to avoid the hostile native creatures, use the image below to find the secret town.

Find the entryway to the Temple at this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entryway to the Yngovani temple can be located on the northwest side of the search zone. You will know you are at the right location whenever you see large stone doors surrounded by candles. Personally, it took me over 15 minutes of searching every corner of this area until I finally reached the gates in question.

Where to find the Right and Left Eye

After interacting with the Yngovani door, you will soon be sent to find the Right and Left Eyes of the serpent, which will in turn open the temple.

The Right Eye can be found on a deceased cultist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, the Right Eye can be located directly to the east of the temple location. Here, you will see corpses of cultists scattered around the area. At the top of a shrine will be the corpse of the cultist carrying the Right Eye.

Next, you can find the Left Eye to the north of the stone entrance. Unlike the Right Eye, this location will be swarming with enemies, so make sure you are prepared for a fight. As seen on the map below, the Left Eye can be found in a campsite under siege by serpents.

You’ll need to speak with the Dying Bandit to get this Eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you slay the nearby serpents, you can loot the Left Eye off a dying bandit. Speak with the bandit to grab the eye and then head back to the temple. From here, place the Right and Left Eye to enter the temple and move on to the next quest.

