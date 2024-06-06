What Power level do you need to play the Salvation’s Edge raid in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge is the culmination of the campaign, and because of it, it’s one of the toughest challenges in the game—so it’s best to get your Power level high enough when doing the raid.

Recommended Videos

As usual, the raid will kick off with a contest mode, exclusively available for the first 48 hours of Salvation’s Edge. Once that ends, players can take on the regular version of the raid. The base version isn’t as difficult as contest mode, but it’ll offer mostly the same loot. The confirmed exception so far is the day-one emblem, which is only available for two days.

Here are all the level requirements for the Salvation’s Edge raid in Destiny 2.

Salvation’s Edge raid Power level requirement in Destiny 2

The Witness awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Salvation’s Edge contest mode will cap players’ levels at 1965 throughout all encounters, Bungie confirmed. There’s no point in going past that for the raid’s first 48 hours, though the higher Power level can certainly help once that wears off. Completing the Legendary campaign gets you to 1960, which should be enough to be close to the cap with Artifact bonuses.

The restrictions are more lax after the first 48 hours. Raids generally have escalating Power levels in their encounters, so 1965 might be close to the Power level for the first encounter. Once the contest mode for Salvation’s Edge ends, Bungie may not cap guardians’ levels, or at least not as drastically as for the day-one race.

Does Salvation’s Edge have any other requirements in Destiny 2?

In addition to the 1965 Power level requirement to stay within the cap, the fireteam leader must have completed the campaign and the post-story quest Wild Card to launch the raid. All players can join in as long as the leader meets that criteria, but they may face spoilers.

If you can’t participate in the day one raid race or would rather sit out, Destiny 2‘s race to World First is also bringing Twitch drops of emblems, with an extra cosmetic if you subscribe to a streamer between Friday, June 7 and Sunday, June 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy