Close enough, welcome back Titanfall: New Destiny 2 PvP mode brings mechs to the Crucible

Destiny 2 Guardians, prepare for Titanfall. Kind of. And I’m sorry for that jumpscare, Titanfall fans. I am one of you.

But sadly, an upcoming new Destiny 2 Crucible PvP mode called Heavy Metal is bringing the closest possible thing to Titanfall 3 to Destiny 2 next month, and it looks like pure, silly fun. It’s Brig mechs vs. Drake tanks, and it looks like a blast.

Get out there and fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Since day one of Beyond Light, players saw the Brig come into the game, like ‘when do I get one of those’?” Bungie community manager Dmg_04 said on today’s developer live stream. “And this is the answer from the development team.

In the short gameplay footage shown by Bungie, the Drakes and Brigs fight it out on a large map on Europa, using fun movement abilities to launch the tanks into the air and use their weaponry in ridiculous ways. It’s good fun, and not expected to be competitive by any means.

“When it comes to, like, ‘this is a PvP thing,’ we say ‘competitive,’ but this is a goofy, this is fun, you’re sitting down on a Saturday night, you’re chillin’ your buds, and it’s like, ‘let’s hop in a tank and try to do some 360-no scopes while we boost off of a ramp,” Dmg_04 said.

I’m always down for a no-frills, mess-around mode in PvP that’s too silly for you to take seriously or rage about. Of course, people will rage as they always do, but that doesn’t have to be your problem as you blast the enemy with the same giant Fallen mech that’s been terrorizing Guardians since the Beyond Light DLC launched a few years ago.

In today’s stream, Bungie also showed off content coming to Destiny 2 next week in Act Two of Heresy, including a new PvE activity. But three short weeks later, Act Three will bring Heavy Metal, along with a new casual-friendly dungeon activity called Rite of the Nine.

Act Two of Heresy kicks off next week on March 11, and Act Three will round out the current Destiny 2 content calendar when it begins on April 1. After that, it’s time for a reveal of the upcoming Codename: Frontiers project that’s supposed to come out in 2025.

