Rite of the Nine event in Destiny 2 finally brings endgame level content for casual players, plus exclusive rewards

For as long as Destiny has existed, people have been hoping for more accessible endgame content, including matchmaking. It’s finally coming in the new Rite of the Nine event.

Kicking off in Act Three of Destiny 2: Episode Heresy, the new limited-time event will introduce three different difficulty levels (Explorer, Eternity, Ultimatum) for three rotating older dungeons (Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher, Ghost of the Deep). Everything was announced today during a dev stream hosted by Bungie.

Alongside event-exclusive loot (five new emblems, an earnable weapon cosmetic, and an exclusive title for Ultimatum mode), the inspiration behind the LTM is to allow players of different skill levels to play and experience dungeons that they may not have been able to before.

This includes bringing back the legacy content and the ultra-accessible Explorer mode, which plays as a tutorial for dungeon content, as seen in the clip above. Explorer mode will use in-game tooltips to teach players the mechanics of the dungeon before allowing them to use what they learn to complete it later on.

There are even more accessibility improvements, such as matchmaking and platforms, that will pop up and allow players to skip past platforming puzzle sections of the dungeons once one player has completed them.

Before you start to freak out, sweaty D2 grinder, don’t. While Eternity is the baseline difficulty experience, Ultimatum is your mode. This is the highest tier difficulty, similar to how Contest Mode feels in dungeons and raids, and has exclusives to earn.

As part of Rite of the Nine, the Third Spire social space from year one of Destiny 2 will return, along with the Emissary of the Nine as the event’s vendor. Four weapons from each dungeon are also being brought back and revamped with new perks and other upgrades. A different dungeon will be featured each week for players to enjoy.

Rite of the Nine will kick off in Act Three of Heresy, which is currently set to begin on April 1. Meanwhile, Act Two kicks off next week on March 11.

