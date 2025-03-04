All Moments of Triumph 2025 challenges in Destiny 2

Moments of Triumph is Destiny 2‘s annual celebration of what happened in the past year. As usual, there’s a list of triumphs and objectives to complete, and doing so unlocks a set of rewards.

Moments of Triumph 2025 pays homage to Destiny 2‘s trajectory since last year’s Into the Light update, leading into The Final Shape and keeping up until the game’s last episode, Heresy.

In that spirit, the triumphs required to unlock the MMXXIV title encompass the content released during that timeframe, from Onslaught to Sundered Doctrine and everything in between (and some triumphs that are still secret, as of the first week of the event).

Here are the triumphs required to obtain the Moments of Triumph title in Destiny 2 this year.

How to complete all Moments of Triumph objectives in Destiny 2 in 2025

We’ve broken down the available Moments of Triumph challenges in the title tab below, which ties into the rest of the mini-event. We added a “recommended” field for the easiest objectives, or at least the ones worth taking on for other reasons.

Triumph Objective Recommended? Additional Notes Light and Darkness Complete a run of each Year Seven raid and dungeon (Salvation’s Edge, Vesper’s Host, and Sundered Doctrine). Salvation’s Edge requires The Final Shape and the dungeons require the expansion’s Dungeon Key. Cayde’s Stashes Find all of Cayde’s stashes in the Tower within the Pale Heart. Yes They aren’t particularly difficult, but they’re a lot of busy work. Lots of Guns Reset your vendor rank with Banshee. Yes Onslaught Mastery Complete wave 50 in any Onslaught activity. Yes It’s unclear if Onslaught: Salvation counts. Whisper Completed Finish the Whisper mission on any difficulty. Yes Zero Hour Completed Finish the Zero Hour mission on any difficulty. Yes Lighting the Future Reflect upon your journey and look forward to a hopeful future. Yes This one was auto-completed for us, so we’re not sure exactly what it means. Might be beating The Final Shape‘s campaign. The Final Shape—Legendary Complete The Final Shape‘s campaign on Legend difficulty. Yes Going Fast Complete each Cyst in under four minutes. Yes This is a requirement for the Pale Heart title, and the Moth-Infested Cave Cyst was the most difficult before some changes. Inseparable Reset Ghost’s vendor rank in the Pale Heart. Yes Flock Together Collect all Feathers of Light in the Pale Heart. If you need extra objectives There are 55 of them, so catching up might be time-consuming. Synchronicity Fully unlock the Prismatic subclass for one of your characters. Yes Salvation’s Edge Complete the Salvation’s Edge raid. Salvation’s Edge is easily the most mechanics-heavy raid available in Destiny 2, so finding a team for it might be difficult. Vesper’s Champion Complete the Vesper’s Host dungeon. Yes The dungeons are worth doing for their loot, but they’re more feasible than a raid since they only require three players. The Sundering Complete the Sundering Doctrine dungeon. Yes A New Golden Age Finish the story for the first episode, Echoes. Yes If you haven’t bought the episode, it’s only available as part of the Final Shape Annual Pass bundle/upgrade. More like Research Bae Complete all nine Specimen quests for Failsafe in Episode: Echoes. Yes They aren’t particularly difficult, but they’re a lot of busywork. Mineral Processing Deposit Radiolite at Failsafe. Yes Process Purged, Process Corrupted Complete both versions of Enigma Protocol. Bravissimo Complete the Encore Exotic mission from Echoes and acquire the Choir of One auto rifle. Yes This can be done on any difficulty. Risen and Fallen Finish the story for Episode: Revenant. Yes See: A New Golden Age …With a Minor in Alchemy Complete all Eido’s Fieldwork missions. Yes, depending on progress Indirectly requires unlocking all Tonic recipes. Elder Contestant Do a full run of Contest of Elders in Revenant. A full run means you must reach the Servitor’s final room. With three stacks of the Warden’s Favor buff, this leads to the treasure room. Scorn Stalker Kill all three unique bosses in Onslaught: Salvation. Kellmaker Complete Kell’s Fall on any difficulty and acquire Slayer’s Fang. Yes Dreadnaught Collector Find collectibles in Episode: Heresy activities. Expert Nether Complete the Nether in Expert difficulty Yes The Expert version of the Nether can be tricky, so make sure to do side objectives to get more Minor Boons and bring a good build with sustain. Chosen Path Complete the quest The Taken Path Yes Refers to the first act of Heresy. Moments of Triumph T-Shirt Complete five of the listed triumphs Yes Unlocks a token to purchase a T-Shirt, but also seems to count as one of the necessary triumphs. Reward: Ghost Shell Complete 14 listed triumphs Yes Unlocks the Technoprotection Ghost Shell and appears to count as one of the 26 triumphs. Reward: Sparrow Complete 21 listed triumphs Yes Also counts toward the total triumphs and gives you a sparrow.

How to unlock the MMXXIV title in Destiny 2

Unlocking the MMXXIV title requires you to complete at least 26 triumphs from the list of required objectives. Rewards-related triumphs also count for this total, so you get three freebies provided you meet all thresholds.

Since Moments of Triumph is somewhat retroactive, you might have already crossed some items off your list. If you haven’t, though, here are some of the quickest and simplest objectives to complete if you want to unlock the MMXXIV title.

Easiest Moments of Triumph objectives to complete in Destiny 2

These objectives are our top picks of triumphs to complete if you want to score the MMXXIV title this year. Several of those were finished retroactively, which might be the case for you as well. We listed 23, which should add up to 23 with the bonus objectives.

Cayde’s Stashes Lots of Guns Onslaught Mastery Whisper Completed Zero Hour Completed Lighting the Future The Final Shape—Legendary Going Fast Inseparable Flock Together Synchronicity Vesper’s Champion The Sundering A New Golden Age More like Research Bae Mineral Processing Bravissimo Risen and Fallen …With a Minor in Alchemy Elder Contestant Kellmaker Expert Nether Chosen Path

