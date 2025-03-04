Forgot password
Eris and Drifter fight side-by-side in the Dreadnaught. She uses his hand cannon, Trust.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Destiny 2

All Moments of Triumph 2025 challenges in Destiny 2

Make the best of the objectives from the past year.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 02:15 pm

Moments of Triumph is Destiny 2‘s annual celebration of what happened in the past year. As usual, there’s a list of triumphs and objectives to complete, and doing so unlocks a set of rewards.

Recommended Videos

Moments of Triumph 2025 pays homage to Destiny 2‘s trajectory since last year’s Into the Light update, leading into The Final Shape and keeping up until the game’s last episode, Heresy.

In that spirit, the triumphs required to unlock the MMXXIV title encompass the content released during that timeframe, from Onslaught to Sundered Doctrine and everything in between (and some triumphs that are still secret, as of the first week of the event).

Here are the triumphs required to obtain the Moments of Triumph title in Destiny 2 this year.

Table of contents

How to complete all Moments of Triumph objectives in Destiny 2 in 2025

The Technoprotector Ghost Shell in Moments of Triumph in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve broken down the available Moments of Triumph challenges in the title tab below, which ties into the rest of the mini-event. We added a “recommended” field for the easiest objectives, or at least the ones worth taking on for other reasons.

TriumphObjectiveRecommended?Additional Notes
Light and DarknessComplete a run of each Year Seven raid and dungeon (Salvation’s Edge, Vesper’s Host, and Sundered Doctrine).Salvation’s Edge requires The Final Shape and the dungeons require the expansion’s Dungeon Key.
Cayde’s StashesFind all of Cayde’s stashes in the Tower within the Pale Heart.YesThey aren’t particularly difficult, but they’re a lot of busy work.
Lots of GunsReset your vendor rank with Banshee.Yes
Onslaught MasteryComplete wave 50 in any Onslaught activity.YesIt’s unclear if Onslaught: Salvation counts.
Whisper CompletedFinish the Whisper mission on any difficulty.Yes
Zero Hour CompletedFinish the Zero Hour mission on any difficulty.Yes
Lighting the FutureReflect upon your journey and look forward to a hopeful future.YesThis one was auto-completed for us, so we’re not sure exactly what it means. Might be beating The Final Shape‘s campaign.
The Final Shape—LegendaryComplete The Final Shape‘s campaign on Legend difficulty.Yes
Going FastComplete each Cyst in under four minutes.YesThis is a requirement for the Pale Heart title, and the Moth-Infested Cave Cyst was the most difficult before some changes.
InseparableReset Ghost’s vendor rank in the Pale Heart.Yes
Flock TogetherCollect all Feathers of Light in the Pale Heart.If you need extra objectivesThere are 55 of them, so catching up might be time-consuming.
SynchronicityFully unlock the Prismatic subclass for one of your characters.Yes
Salvation’s EdgeComplete the Salvation’s Edge raid.Salvation’s Edge is easily the most mechanics-heavy raid available in Destiny 2, so finding a team for it might be difficult.
Vesper’s ChampionComplete the Vesper’s Host dungeon.YesThe dungeons are worth doing for their loot, but they’re more feasible than a raid since they only require three players.
The SunderingComplete the Sundering Doctrine dungeon.Yes
A New Golden AgeFinish the story for the first episode, Echoes.YesIf you haven’t bought the episode, it’s only available as part of the Final Shape Annual Pass bundle/upgrade.
More like Research BaeComplete all nine Specimen quests for Failsafe in Episode: Echoes.YesThey aren’t particularly difficult, but they’re a lot of busywork.
Mineral ProcessingDeposit Radiolite at Failsafe.Yes
Process Purged, Process CorruptedComplete both versions of Enigma Protocol.
BravissimoComplete the Encore Exotic mission from Echoes and acquire the Choir of One auto rifle.YesThis can be done on any difficulty.
Risen and FallenFinish the story for Episode: Revenant.YesSee: A New Golden Age
…With a Minor in AlchemyComplete all Eido’s Fieldwork missions.Yes, depending on progressIndirectly requires unlocking all Tonic recipes.
Elder ContestantDo a full run of Contest of Elders in Revenant.A full run means you must reach the Servitor’s final room. With three stacks of the Warden’s Favor buff, this leads to the treasure room.
Scorn StalkerKill all three unique bosses in Onslaught: Salvation.
KellmakerComplete Kell’s Fall on any difficulty and acquire Slayer’s Fang.Yes
Dreadnaught CollectorFind collectibles in Episode: Heresy activities.
Expert NetherComplete the Nether in Expert difficultyYesThe Expert version of the Nether can be tricky, so make sure to do side objectives to get more Minor Boons and bring a good build with sustain.
Chosen PathComplete the quest The Taken PathYesRefers to the first act of Heresy.
Moments of Triumph T-ShirtComplete five of the listed triumphsYesUnlocks a token to purchase a T-Shirt, but also seems to count as one of the necessary triumphs.
Reward: Ghost ShellComplete 14 listed triumphsYes Unlocks the Technoprotection Ghost Shell and appears to count as one of the 26 triumphs.
Reward: SparrowComplete 21 listed triumphsYes Also counts toward the total triumphs and gives you a sparrow.

How to unlock the MMXXIV title in Destiny 2

Unlocking the MMXXIV title requires you to complete at least 26 triumphs from the list of required objectives. Rewards-related triumphs also count for this total, so you get three freebies provided you meet all thresholds.

Since Moments of Triumph is somewhat retroactive, you might have already crossed some items off your list. If you haven’t, though, here are some of the quickest and simplest objectives to complete if you want to unlock the MMXXIV title.

Easiest Moments of Triumph objectives to complete in Destiny 2

These objectives are our top picks of triumphs to complete if you want to score the MMXXIV title this year. Several of those were finished retroactively, which might be the case for you as well. We listed 23, which should add up to 23 with the bonus objectives.

  1. Cayde’s Stashes
  2. Lots of Guns
  3. Onslaught Mastery
  4. Whisper Completed
  5. Zero Hour Completed
  6. Lighting the Future
  7. The Final Shape—Legendary
  8. Going Fast
  9. Inseparable
  10. Flock Together
  11. Synchronicity
  12. Vesper’s Champion
  13. The Sundering
  14. A New Golden Age
  15. More like Research Bae
  16. Mineral Processing
  17. Bravissimo
  18. Risen and Fallen
  19. …With a Minor in Alchemy
  20. Elder Contestant
  21. Kellmaker
  22. Expert Nether
  23. Chosen Path
