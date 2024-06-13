Destiny 2: All 55 Feathers of Light locations in The Pale Heart

There are several secrets you find while playing Destiny 2, and The Pale Heart is full of them, scattered throughout the inside of The Traveler. One of the secrets is the many Feathers of Light you can find and pick up.

These Feathers of Light reflect the helpful bird that assisted you throughout The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2. You can find these feathers after you’ve completed the campaign and have the chance to explore the more open area of The Pale Heart. There are several to track down, so you may want to try finding them in waves.

All Feathers of Light locations in Destiny 2

Track down every Feather of Light in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 55 Feathers of Light to find while exploring The Pale Heart. To help make finding them easier, we’re going to divide the ones you find by the areas within The Pale Heart, starting with The Lost City. You need to collect all 55 to earn the Flock Together Triumph.

All The Lost City Feathers of Light locations

Every Feather you can find in the Lost City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Feathers of Light you can find in The Lost City. Two are close to the starting area, whereas the others are further down. You can find the third one shortly after leaving the city, the fourth one is underneath the arch before you get to the beach, and the final one is down a pathway on the right, when you reach the beach. You can find it on the rocks, tucked away on the side.

All The Landing Feathers of Light locations

Every Feather you can find in The Landing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find eight Feathers of Light while exploring The Landing. Many of them are on the outskirts of this sector. The first one is to the left of the landing zone, underneath a building, which can be tricky to locate. The others are slightly easier, with one inside a cave where you have to drop down to find it, and another underneath the large platform on the right side of The Landing, with another on the far right side, on the edge of a tree before you leave to The Refraction.

All The Refraction Feathers of Light locations

Every feather you can find in The Refraction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next location is The Refraction, the smaller area between The Landing and The Blooming. There are only five feathers for you to track down. You can choose to reach this larger location within The Refraction from The Landing or The Blooming, and they’re all down the middle. You don’t have to explore the smaller regions that connect to The Refraction, which should make this an easier region to clean up.

All The Blooming Feathers of Light locations

Every The Blooming feather in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blooming has eight feathers you need to locate within it, many of which are placed in high places. I recommend grabbing your Strand grapple for this area to make reaching some of the cliffs and trees much easier. When you reach any of the marked locations, look up and keep an eye out for any cliffs or rocks to help boost you up to reach these feathers.

All The Seclusion Feathers of Light locations

Every Feather in The Seclusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five feathers for you to track down in The Seclusion. Four are in the larger area where Zavala’s family home is, and most are out in the open. Two are closer to the south side, behind rocks, and near the river. The final feather is on your way to The Divide, in the dark forest region.

All The Divide Feathers of Light locations

Head up to the top of The Pale Heart to find these feathers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other small locations, there are five Feathers of Light to find within the Divide. These are scattered throughout the northern region. I recommend making your way from The Impasse to the Divide, as there is a Feather of Light in the building area before you reach the snowy mountain. This feather is easy to miss if you’re not paying attention to your map.

All The Impasse Feathers of Light locations

Every feather in The Impasse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find eight Feathers of Light throughout The Impasse. There are two directly in the middle of the map, one on top of the highway on a lamp post and another immediately underneath it, in the highway’s infrastructure. The others are scattered throughout The Impasse but these feathers are not as tucked away as in The Blossoming.

All The Transgression Feathers of Light locations

Every feather in the Transgression. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Feathers of Light in The Transgression, the final areas you can explore in The Pale Heart. The first four are in close proximity to each other. When you grab the first one, you should find the second one; when you find the third one, it’s not too far away from the fourth one. The fifth one is much further in The Transgression territory, inside the temple, before you go deeper.

All Dual Destiny Exotic Feathers of Light locations

The final six Feathers of Light are exclusively available during The Dual Destiny Exotic mission. The Exotic mission became available during the second week of Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion after a team had completed the World First Race. Following this, you need to go through the process to unlock the Dual Destiny exotic mission, and then you can begin tracking down these final six Feathers of Light. You need a second party member in your Fireteam to complete and launch this mission for a chance at the Exotic class items.

Feathers of Light Description Feather of Light 1 When the mission starts, jump down from the cliff and proceed to a small cave underneath to the right of the starting position. Feather of Light 2 The second feather appears halfway through The Refraction. You can find it on a cliff that connects you to the next area. Feather of Light 3 The third feather appears during the jumping puzzle. After completing the first combat encounter, you have to deal with the symbols. Look for a secret passage to your right and follow the path. Feather of Light 4 Now, before you make your way to the door with the clock while in the jumping puzzle sequence, make your way to the large structure and look to the corner to the right. You should see the glow of the feather. Jump to the outcrop of the building, and then land on top of one of the doors, which directs you to a feather. There’s a purple crystal next to it. Feather of Light 5 You can find the fifth feather shortly after you defeat the Tormentors. When you’re in the area with the trees, follow the path to the right and up the tree before you go through the glowing orange entrance. You’ll find the feather at the top. You may need to use your Ghost light to walk on the branch. Feather of Light 6 The last feather appears immediately before the boss fight. On the left side, a tree path should lead you downward from the floating platform you’re standing on. Follow the path down and underneath the platform, revealing the final feather.

