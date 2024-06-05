A fireteam faces two Dread enemies, one with Stasis and the other with Strand powers. The Guardians are using Gjallarhorn and the new supers with the expansion.
Destiny 2 The Final Shape Legendary campaign rewards list

Everything you get for your valiant efforts.
Published: Jun 5, 2024

The Final Shape‘s campaign has arrived in Destiny 2, following the trend from the two expansions before it. The Legend campaign offers more rewards but comes with a bigger challenge.

If you’re unsure about what difficulty to choose when starting the campaign, having a look at what awaits you may drive you to Become Legend or pick the normal version of the campaign if you’re here for the story or don’t want to risk getting an error code before being booted back to orbit.

Here are the rewards for the Legend campaign in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape so you know what awaits you on the other side.

All The Final Shape Legend campaign rewards

The Victorious Oddment emblem from The FInal Shape's Legendary campaign.
Image via DestinyEmblemCollector

Here’s everything we received when we completed our Legend run of The Final Shape. We played on a Warlock, so your choice of Exotic may vary.

  • A set of 1,960-level armor for your chosen class
  • A choice of one The Final Shape Exotic armor piece for your class
    • Warlocks: Mataiodoxía or Speaker’s Sight
    • Titans: Wishful Ignorance or Hazardous Propulsion
    • Hunters: Balance of Power or Gifted Conviction
  • The Victorious Oddment emblem

Arguably, the most important aspect of this reward is the set of 1.960-level gear, which will save you some time when farming for Powerful drops. 1,960 is 20 levels above the soft cap of 1.940, so you’re nearly halfway to reaching the Pinnacle cap.

That said, a free choice of a Final Shape Exotic is hardly anything to scoff at. Some of these Exotics can be game-changing for buildcrafting or just for variety’s sake, so having one early can be helpful.

Is it worth doing The Final Shape campaign on Legend?

The Final Shape‘s Legend version of the campaign isn’t that terrible of a challenge if you’ve survived the other Legend campaigns. In our experience, it was easier than The Witch Queen when playing solo.

There are a few pitfalls, but it shouldn’t be that much trouble if you have the right gear. If you’re used to Legend-level content, odds are you’ll have an easy time.

A free Exotic also helps. With new Exotic armor pieces mostly moving to Rahool, getting a free roll of that Exotic armor you’ve been meaning to try can save you some Ascendant Shards and time. Or, if you’re chock full of golf balls and want something to spend them on, you can use Rahool’s tier two focusing to get better rolls of that Exotic and a huge chunk of reputation with the Cryptarch.

