Destiny 2 is putting new Exotic armor behind a vendor starting in The Final Shape

Destiny 2 is doubling down on Master Rahool as the sole proprietor of Exotics with a restructure to his vendor page in The Final Shape. On June 4, he’ll not only be getting a Reputation Track but will also become the exclusive home of any new Exotic armor released.

No longer will players be subjected to the drop rates of Legend and Master Lost Sectors to get their hands on the latest Exotic gear. Instead, after resetting your rank with Rahool, you’ll gain access to a new tier of Exotic focusing. According to the This Week in Destiny blog which released today, this new focusing tier will allow you to purchase any piece of Exotic armor for one Exotic Engram and an Exotic Cipher. There’s also no weekly limits on this focusing option; the only limit is your available funds.

At least it looks like you can get an Exotic Cipher from a Rahool rank reset. Image via Bungie

This isn’t to say the Exotic drops from Lost Sectors are going away entirely in The Final Shape. As Bungie explains, Lost Sectors will have the same drop rates they did before, but will instead reward a regular Exotic Engram instead of specific armor like they used to. The developer also confirmed Destiny 2‘s newest location, Neomuna, will continue dropping Exotic armor from completions of Vex Strike Force, but stated the encounter would no longer receive any new armor to the drop list after Season of the Wish.

Still, while the removal of RNG is nice, it’s convenience at the cost of some of the previous system’s excitement. Clicking the buy button on Rahool’s storefront won’t quite carry the same excitement of a lucky loot drop. If nothing else though, it means veteran Destiny 2 players with a large inventory of Exotic currencies stowed away will be able to easily access the majority of new Exotic armor pieces from the moment they come out.

For those still seeking a rush from the grind, there’s still plenty to enjoy with systems like Attunement in Into The Light’s Onslaught activity. Some deterministic paths to rewards are important for keeping Destiny 2 fair, but we won’t know just how easily accessible this new one will be for Exotics until we have our hands on it when The Final Shape drops on June 4.

