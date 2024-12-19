As the end of the year approaches, it’s time to view all of your 2024 recaps. The brave Guardians of Destiny 2 can also view their 2024 stats, including how much time they spent in the game, which activities were their favorite, and more, thanks to Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024.

Recommended Videos

2024 marked the end of the Light and Dark saga in Destiny 2 with The Final Shape expansion, which was one of the best expansions the game ever received. From the new Prismatic subclass, a new enemy faction, and a phenomenal raid, there has been a lot to discover in Destiny 2. We aren’t even talking about the free Into the Light update that led us into the annual expansion, featuring Onslaught, the return of popular Exotic missions, and Pantheon.

Here’s how to get your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 recap and what you can expect to see in it.

Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024: How to get your recap

This was the raiding season. Screenshot by Dot Esports Too much PvP for one year. Screenshot by Dot Esports I’m not proud of this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This year, you can view your Destiny 2 Wrapped recap via a third-party website rather than through an official email. The app uses Destiny 2 API to pull stats about your account, and it has also been officially endorsed by Bungie.

To view your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024:

Head to the Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 Vercel app website. Log in using your Bungie account on the platform you play Destiny 2 on. Scroll through the website to view your stats.

The stats you can see in your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024 recap include your most-played activity type (and how many hours you spent in it), top 10 most-played activities, the highest streak of consecutive days of playing Destiny 2, PvP stats, class stats, and more.

Everyone needs a break. Image via Bungie

While you might not have played Destiny 2 much lately, this has been an eventful year. Whatever you find on your Destiny 2 Wrapped 2024, make sure to share it on social media and with your friends as we patiently wait until Act Three of Revenant, followed by Heresy (featuring a new dungeon) that will lead us into the first expansion of Codename: Frontiers—Apollo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy