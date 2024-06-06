Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge World First raid race: Schedule, how to watch, drops, and more

Fireteams all over the world will vie for supremacy during Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge World First raid race. The flagship event takes place whenever a raid releases, bringing some of the best content creators together—and pitting them against each other—for a shot at the belt.

The Final Shape’s raid is one of the most epic moments in Destiny 2, so the World First race around it is bound to be special as well. Bungie again partnered with Twitch Rivals for a unique broadcast filled with Twitch drops and cosmetic rewards.

Here’s when, where, and how you can watch the Salvation’s Edge race to World First, plus all the rewards you can get from the event (excluding any possible raid drops and/or contest mode fatigue).

When does the Salvation’s Edge raid race begin in Destiny 2?

Dread probably await you inside the raid. Image via Bungie

The Salvation’s Edge race kicks off at 12pm CT on Friday, June 7. Contest mode lasts for 48 hours, which means the raid returns to its base difficulty at the daily reset on Sunday, June 9.

How to watch the Salvation’s Edge raid race in Destiny 2

Bungie has partnered with Twitch Rivals to broadcast the Salvation’s Edge raid race, including Professor Broman and Reck1568 as hosts. The main broadcast will take place on the Twitch Rivals stream, as it did with Crota’s End and Root of Nightmares, but players can watch Destiny 2 players take on the Witness on their favorite creators’ channels.

Players who watch the broadcast (or any creator competing in it) can get a couple of cosmetic rewards, and those who subscribe to their favorite streamer can also score an additional emblem.

Salvation’s Edge Twitch drops

This wouldn’t be a big Destiny 2 event if there weren’t any Twitch drops, so the Salvation’s Edge raid race has three emblems up for grabs.

Stand in Salvation: Watch at least two hours of any Destiny 2 streamer.

Watch at least two hours of any Destiny 2 streamer. Roots Remain: Watch at least two hours of the Twitch Rivals stream or any competing creator.

Watch at least two hours of the Twitch Rivals stream or any competing creator. Wrest the Heart: Subscribe to your favorite Destiny 2 streamer.

Subscribe to your favorite Destiny 2 streamer. All emblems are available between 11:30am CT on June 7 and 11:30am CT on June 9.

Stand in Salvation. Image via Bungie Roots remain. Image via Bungie Wrest the Heart. Image via Bungie

Before watching, we recommend checking out Bungie’s official Twitch drops help page, which can walk you through the necessary steps. Rewards may also experience delays or issues, as seen in the Pantheon streams.

What level do you have to be for the Salvation’s Edge raid race?

For Salvation’s Edge on contest mode, your level is capped at 1965, so you won’t get any benefits by going past that Power level. The regular raid’s encounters may start at that threshold and continue to grow once contest mode is done, assuming level advantages are enabled.

The Legendary campaign is enough to get you close to where you need to be for the first 48 hours, especially with bonuses from the seasonal artifact. The maximum level your gear can drop is also shared with all your characters, which skips a chunk of the grind.

