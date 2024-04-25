A Warlock activating Prismatic in Destiny 2.
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 will let you level all characters at once in The Final Shape

And that's just one part of the adjustments on the way.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 02:22 pm

It’s a new expansion in Destiny 2. You grind powerful drops on your main, hoping for at least one weapon for each slot to shorten the grind on alts. If you’ve played for some time, you’ve encountered this scenario—but it will be in the past after The Final Shape.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 will start taking the level of all your characters into account at once when its next expansion hits, Bungie confirmed in a blog post today. This is a drastic change in a sea of tweaks to how Power will work in The Final Shape and beyond.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
The Final Shape may be one of the most packed expansions yet. Image via Bungie

“Starting in The Final Shape, the gear rewards you earn on any character will drop with a Power level relative to the highest Power character on your account,” the post reads. Players can grind Power level on one character and pick up right where they left off once they switch guardians.

As of the current expansion, Destiny 2 calculates your max Power based on the highest level you can obtain for each character. Since Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters have different armor pieces, grinding your first character would give a small boost to your alts, since they all can equip higher-level weapons.

With the changes, any gear will count toward any character. A Warlock’s robes wouldn’t count for boosting Power on a Titan, but once the expansion lands, any gear will “positively influence” rewards for other characters, according to the blog post.

The account-wide Power system is just one in a multi-step approach to tuning up Power in The Final Shape and beyond. The Power cap is raising to 2,000, but Bungie will introduce a feature that boosts players based on the highest level on their squad. Fireteam-wide levels will make it easier to dive into anyone in any activity, provided the higher-level player isn’t too far behind its Power cap.

Players can tinker with the new Prismatic subclass, explore the Pale Heart, and try the new changes to Power after The Final Shape releases on June 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Destiny 2: The Final Shape will increase max Power level to 2,000
A Hunter stands alone in a dark area in The Final Shape in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2: The Final Shape will increase max Power level to 2,000
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing Destiny 2
Three Guardians square off against Eliksni enemies in Midtown during a match of Onslaught.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing Destiny 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2
An image of Shaxx, Destiny 2's PvP vendor.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Destiny 2: The Final Shape will increase max Power level to 2,000
A Hunter stands alone in a dark area in The Final Shape in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2: The Final Shape will increase max Power level to 2,000
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing Destiny 2
Three Guardians square off against Eliksni enemies in Midtown during a match of Onslaught.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing Destiny 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2
An image of Shaxx, Destiny 2's PvP vendor.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 25, 2024
Author
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.