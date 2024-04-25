Destiny 2 will let you level all characters at once in The Final Shape

It’s a new expansion in Destiny 2. You grind powerful drops on your main, hoping for at least one weapon for each slot to shorten the grind on alts. If you’ve played for some time, you’ve encountered this scenario—but it will be in the past after The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 will start taking the level of all your characters into account at once when its next expansion hits, Bungie confirmed in a blog post today. This is a drastic change in a sea of tweaks to how Power will work in The Final Shape and beyond.

The Final Shape may be one of the most packed expansions yet. Image via Bungie

“Starting in The Final Shape, the gear rewards you earn on any character will drop with a Power level relative to the highest Power character on your account,” the post reads. Players can grind Power level on one character and pick up right where they left off once they switch guardians.

As of the current expansion, Destiny 2 calculates your max Power based on the highest level you can obtain for each character. Since Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters have different armor pieces, grinding your first character would give a small boost to your alts, since they all can equip higher-level weapons.

With the changes, any gear will count toward any character. A Warlock’s robes wouldn’t count for boosting Power on a Titan, but once the expansion lands, any gear will “positively influence” rewards for other characters, according to the blog post.

The account-wide Power system is just one in a multi-step approach to tuning up Power in The Final Shape and beyond. The Power cap is raising to 2,000, but Bungie will introduce a feature that boosts players based on the highest level on their squad. Fireteam-wide levels will make it easier to dive into anyone in any activity, provided the higher-level player isn’t too far behind its Power cap.

Players can tinker with the new Prismatic subclass, explore the Pale Heart, and try the new changes to Power after The Final Shape releases on June 4.

