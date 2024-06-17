Pro Memoria god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Although it might look similar to Hammerhead, the Pro Memoria machine gun in Destiny 2 is a completely different weapon. It’s one of the best-feeling machine guns released in recent times, and it has plenty of perks for every play style.

Pro Memoria is an Aggressive Frame Strand machine gun added to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape. Its frame puts the weapon at 600 RPM (compared to Hammerhead’s 450 RPM), which means high damage but also high recoil.

Here are our picks for Pro Memoria god rolls for both PvE and PvP.

Pro Memoria god roll in Destiny 2

A classic pair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pro Memoria PvE god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Perk one: Reconstruction

Reconstruction Perk two: Bait and Switch

Bait and Switch Masterwork: Handling or Stability

Pro Memoria PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: To the Pain

To the Pain Perk two: Target Lock

Target Lock Masterwork: Range or Stability

Although machine guns aren’t great for DPS, you can use a combination of Reconstruction and Bait and Switch on weaker targets. Reconstruction ensures your gun is always loaded, and Bait and Switch can get you a nice 30 percent damage bonus. You can use this roll on champions or mini-bosses and switch to something like Edge Transit for boss DPS.

Alternatively, you can go full add-clear with Hatchling and Dragonfly. Both perks are great for clearing out red-bar enemies, even though there’s no synergy between them. If you’re going for an add-clear roll, make sure to invest more into reload speed, as there’s no Reconstruction to take care of ammo.

Pro Memoria feels pretty good in PvP as long as you have enough stability to keep the momentum going. You don’t need an ammo perk in the third column because Heavy ammo instantly feeds into the mag when you pick it up, so I recommend going for something like To the Pain, which can get you bonus aim assist during prolonged gunfights. In the fourth column, the only decent choice is Target Lock to make shots more forgiving, which again makes up for the high recoil of an Aggressive Frame.

How to get Pro Memoria in Destiny 2

Almost all of them are really good weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pro Memoria is The Pale Heart weapon you can get by opening and focusing Pale Heart engarms at the Ghost. The easiest way to get these engrams is by opening chests in The Pale Heart and completing the Overthrow activity. It might be tedious, but you can pair it with farming the Exotic class items (once you complete the Dual Destiny mission) and Ergo Sum Exotic sword.

This weapon is craftable, so as soon as you get enough red border weapons, head to the Enclave and shape your new machine gun. The red border drop rates are seemingly better than on Neomuna, so you should get it fairly quickly.

