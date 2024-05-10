How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2

Exotic class items are coming to Destiny 2 with The Final Shape, providing guardians with powerful tools to make the most of the new Prismatic subclass.

Just like how Prismatic lets you mix powers from Light and Dark, Exotic class items allow guardians to mix two Exotics. There’s a catch, though: they have random perk rolls, so there’s no way to ensure you get the combination you want, and they only work with the new Prismatic subclass. There are plenty of options that may make these the go-to choice for Prismatic—even if you presumably can still use your old Exotics.

Here’s where you can find Exotic class items in The Final Shape, whether you can farm them, and a quick breakdown of what they do.

Where can I get Exotic class items in Destiny 2?

Warlocks’ class item is the least flashy. Image via Bungie

So far, Bungie has previewed how guardians can unlock the new Exotic class items: Via an activity that only unlocks on week two, after the first completion of The Final Shape‘s raid.

The devs haven’t shared much about the activity, its theme, or its difficulty. Bungie acknowledged it’s farmable and guarantees a randomly rolled Exotic class item upon completion, however, which is good news for guardians looking for specific rolls.

Can I farm Exotic class items in Destiny 2?

Yes, Exotic class items are farmable by engaging with the designated (and as yet unnamed) activity. Each class item has eight traits on both columns, though, so it may take a bit to get a specific roll—but with so many possible combinations, you’re bound to get an arrangement that works. Best put those extra vault slots to use.

What do Exotic class items do in Destiny 2?

Exotic class items combine the effects from two Exotics, though generally with a smaller effectiveness compared to their base counterpart. This can mean shorter durations, smaller bonuses, or even cutting out parts of the Exotic’s effect entirely.

The bonus is Destiny 2 players can mix and match using their favorite choices, and even have access to a couple of options from other classes.

