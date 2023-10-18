How to complete the Twilight triumph in Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost 2023 brought one of the rarest cosmetic items in the game: a new Memento, the first of its kind since The Witch Queen. To get the Lost Memento, though, you’ll need to complete the mysterious Twilight triumph, and Bungie doesn’t really make it easy to figure out what to do.

Destiny 2’s triumph descriptions can be vague, but the Twilight triumph takes the cake. The objectives—”???”, “?????,” and “???????”—don’t really tell you much, and they will leave you scratching your head almost as much as the Festival of the Lost weapons being pink, for some reason.

Just hours after the event launched, though, the Destiny 2 community did what it does best and already cracked the code. You’ll need to foray into Neomuna, Haunted Sectors, and one specific Strike, all with the right masks and performing the right actions.

Here’s how you can complete the Twilight Triumph and get the Lost Memento in Destiny 2, as spotted by community members on the r/raidsecrets subreddit.

Twilight triumph guide for the Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2

Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike with the Clovis Bray Mask.

Kill 100 enemies in Neomuna with the Nimbus Mask.

Perform 25 finishers in Legend Haunted Sectors with the Tormentor Mask.

Before you can start this journey, you’ll need a couple of prerequisites. The Nimbus Mask is available through the Hocus Focusing event challenge, so you need to focus an Eerie Engram to get it. To get the Tormentor Mask, on the other hand, you need to kill 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors (assuming all your kills count). Legend Haunted Sectors grant you extra progress.

This is what the Memento looks like on Apex Predator, and we’re salivating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike with the Clovis Bray Mask

The first step is arguably the most cryptic one, and it can seem random if you missed the story events of Season of the Seraph. To get the first objective in the Twilight triumph, you just need to complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike with the Clovis Bray Mask ornament on. That’s it.

You don’t need to load up the Strike playlist and cross your fingers for it to count, though: you can launch Fallen Saber directly through its own node in the Cosmodrome. In our experience, it will count as a completion even if it’s not on a playlist, so you can cross that one off your list quickly.

Kill 100 enemies in Neomuna with the Nimbus Mask

The Nimbus Mask drops from the Hocus Focusing triumph, so you need to focus an Eerie Engram before you can dress as the Cloudstrider. These Engrams have a chance of dropping at the end of Haunted Sectors, and once you’ve found one, take it to Eva Levante to transform it into something else.

Once you have your Nimbus Mask, head to Neomuna. The quickest way to kill 100 enemies for us is in the Lightfall campaign, using the second checkpoint in the Breakneck mission to get this done easily. Regular campaign missions don’t subject you to the power delta in Neomuna, either, which makes this a walk in the park.

Alternatively, you can also grab plenty of kills in Terminal Overload, which has become a great Spectral Page farm thanks to a familiar glitch. Once you finish the activity, take your Sparrow and head to the next area, then backtrack to find the Terminal Overload chests still there. You can open the free chest again, giving you three extra Spectral Pages each time.

Once again, Terminal Overload has to be glitchy to be worth the effort. Image via Bungie

If you don’t want to do Terminal Overload, any area with plenty of enemies will do the trick for this. Lost Sectors are the most packed, and the Thrilladrome is just by the Límíng Harbor landing zone.

After you’ve secured your kills, it’s time to move on to Legend Haunted Sectors—and bring that Tormentor Mask if you have it.

Perform 25 finishers in Legend Haunted Sectors

We’re still not really sure why Legend Haunted Sectors exist, but you’ll have time to ponder that once you’re in them. The last step in the Twilight triumph will need you to perform finishers on the higher-difficulty version of the activity, so prepare to fight your teammates for those.

If you don’t have your Tormentor Mask yet, you need to kill 100 Headless Ones to complete the Heads Will Roll event challenge. Thanks to a bug, though, Headless Ones killed in regular Haunted Sectors aren’t counting toward that objective. Bungie is aware of the issue, and players should stay tuned to the Bungie Help page for more details on the fix.

As a workaround, kills are counting on Legend Haunted Sectors, so if you’re really keen on getting that Memento, this is where you should go. Get your Headless One kills, then put on your Tormentor Mask and finish anything in sight.

Once you’ve completed all three of those steps, you should wrap up the Twilight triumph and get a copy of the Lost Memento with the Twilight Keepsake shader. Don’t forget you can only carry one in your inventory at any time, so don’t linger in indecision too long.

About the author