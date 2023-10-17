How to get the Twilight Keepsake Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2

Bungie needed to give us something good if we had to do Haunted Sectors for the third year in a row.

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2023 is giving players another reason to engage with the event’s activities: the new Twilight Keepsake Memento from Festival of the Lost, the first new addition of that type of item since they debuted during The Witch Queen in 2022.

Festival of the Lost 2022 barely built upon its predecessor, with the addition of one new Haunted Sector, event challenges, and the dreaded event card (essentially a paid-for battle pass tied to the event that awards some cosmetics).

Festival of the Lost 2023 is tripling down on the Haunted Sectors, marking the third consecutive year with that activity as the core of the event. Instead of major changes, players can dive into Legend-difficulty Haunted Sectors (what a fun way of revamping a worn-out activity!). The good news, though, is you can get a Memento with some luck this year—and fashion is the true endgame, as the Destiny 2 community adage goes.

The new Twilight Keepsake Memento comes with a sleek black, leathery texture. It’s not quite the all-black shader fans have been requesting for years, but it will do the trick for the time being.

Black? We’re in. Image via Bungie.

Of course, the new Memento is only available for a short window of time, so be prepared to take full advantage of the Festival of the Lost event while it’s still ongoing, or risk waiting a year to get it again.

Festival of the Lost Memento drop sources and locations

The Festival of the Lost Memento “is a random drop that will come in the form of an Eerie Engram,” Bungie confirmed in the Oct. 12 This Week in Destiny blog post. Eerie Engrams are a random drop from Haunted Sectors, with Legend Haunted Sectors having a bigger shot at dropping them.

The developer also teased the Memento would be available through event challenges, which got players’ hopes up ahead of Festival of the Lost’s official release the following week.

Guardians can score a Festival of the Lost Memento by completing the Twilight Triumph, which is hidden within the Season of the Witch triumphs. The game doesn’t outright tell you what you need to do to get this Memento, though, so it will be some time before the Destiny 2 community figures out how to get it. This means you’ll have a deterministic path to at least one Memento. Sure, choosing which weapon you’ll put it in could be like having to choose a favorite child, but don’t worry about that until you get the Memento.

If the Festival of the Lost Memento behaves like its counterparts, you can only carry one copy of it in your inventory, so don’t forget to apply it to your weapon of choice before doing more Haunted Sectors (we’re already saving one for our crafted IKELOS SMG).

The Festival of the Lost Memento is only available for a limited time, so if you’re brave enough to grind Haunted Sectors once more, you may find a reward for your time.

About the author