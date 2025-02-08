Destiny 2 Gifted Conviction Hunter Exotic: Best build and how to get

Arc is a fairly underused subclass in Destiny 2, but with a couple of buffs and reworks, it can dominate even endgame content with the right build. Hunters have access to Gifted Conviction—a fun Exotic that takes Arc gameplay to another level.

Gifted Conviction is an Exotic chest piece that creates Arc projectiles upon using Ascension or Tempest Strike, jolting targets and granting damage resistance. There are a few ways to go around this Exotic, and while Ascension is available on the Prismatic subclass, you can make the most out of it on Arc.

Here’s the best Gifted Conviction Hunter build in Destiny 2 and how to get the Exotic.

Best Gifted Conviction Hunter build in Destiny 2

Subclass loadout

Dodge, slide, repeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super: Gathering Storm

Gathering Storm Abilities: Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Combination Blow, Pulse Grenade

Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Combination Blow, Pulse Grenade Aspects: Flow State, Tempest Strike

Flow State, Tempest Strike Fragments: Spark of Shock, Spark of Ions, Spark of Discharge, Spark of Frequency

Spark of Shock, Spark of Ions, Spark of Discharge, Spark of Frequency Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline, Mobility

Resilience, Discipline, Mobility Exotic armor: Gifted Conviction

While you can use Ascension for this build (and it’s really fun), recent damage buffs to Tempest Strike and the introduction of Bolt Charge make it perfect to run with Gifted Conviction. Jolt targets, dodge to get your melee back and jolt more targets to stack Bolt Charge. Once Bolt Charge is ready, your next ability damage will unleash a devastating lightning strike.

Gathering Storm is a great one-off Super that you can use for extra damage, but the main loop comes from Tempest Strike and Flow State Aspects. Tempest Strike consumes your melee ability to unleash a lightning strike, jolting targets and granting stacks of Bolt Charge.

With Flow State, defeating jolted targets makes you amplified and greatly increases class ability regeneration. You can then use the Gambler’s Dodge near enemies to get your melee back and keep chaining these abilities. Pulse Grenade paired with a Spark of Shock creates another way to jolt targets and gain stacks of Bolt Charge.

The rest of the Fragments further lean into Bolt Charge. Spark of Ions generates Ionic Traces upon defeating a jolted target, which feeds Spark of Discharge for more Bolt Charge stacks. With the Spark of Frequency, you get more Bolt Charge stacks from all sources, allowing you to have it ready all the time.

In higher-difficulty content, you could swap the Spark of Frequency for the Spark of Resistance for increased damage resistance. However, most of the time, you should be fine with the base setup.

Armor mods

Ensure you have all your abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helmet: Hands-On, Heavy Ammo Finder, Harmonic Siphon

Hands-On, Heavy Ammo Finder, Harmonic Siphon Arms: Heavy Handed, Impact Induction

Heavy Handed, Impact Induction Chest: Melee Damage Resistance

Melee Damage Resistance Legs: Arc Weapon Surge, Recuperation, Innervation

Arc Weapon Surge, Recuperation, Innervation Class item: Reaper, Powerful Attraction, Bomber

The armor mods all revolve around melee damage and grenade energy. You’re getting your melee back instantly with Gambler’s Dodge, and class ability energy is greatly increased with Flow State, leaving only the grenade untouched.

Take advantage of Hands-On and Heavy Handed for Super energy and Orbs of Power on melee kills. For additional grenade energy, equip Impact Induction. Recuperation gives more survivability, and Innervation grants grenade energy.

On the class item, Reaper, Powerful Attraction, and Bomber synergize perfectly with the core gameplay loop of constantly using your class ability. You can create more Orbs, collect them with the dodge, and further reduce the grenade’s cooldown.

Resistances and weapon surges depend on the enemies you’re fighting and the weapons you’re using, but at least one Arc Weapon Surge is useful to improve your primary weapon.

Weapons

Everything you need in one gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build is quite flexible when it comes to weapons. Any weapon with Voltshot or Jolting Feedback works great as an additional way to jolt enemies and gain Bolt Charge. There are also a few Exotics that are worth considering for this build.

Here are some of the weapons that can work:

Thunderlord in particular is a great option to use as it also grants stacks of Bolt Charge with its lightning strikes. However, depending on the activity, you may need a different DPS option, like a grenade launcher or a linear fusion rifle.

How to get Gifted Conviction Exotic in Destiny 2

Stock up on engrams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Gifted Conviction is through Rahool in the Tower. If you don’t have it unlocked in collections, you need to reset Rahools vendor rank once to unlock a new tier of decoding that allows you to acquire Exotics you don’t yet have.

After you have Gifted Conviction in collections, you can buy more copies for one Exotic Engram, 60,000 Glimmer, and two Ascendant Shards. This way you can get armor with potentially better stats than what you already have.

