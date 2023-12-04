Indebted Kindness god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The new Warlord’s Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2 has a lot to offer, but nothing has got the community talking quite like Indebted Kindness, the new Sidearm that belongs to its own entirely unique weapon archetype. As a result, the weapon’s god rolls aren’t what you’d normally expect either.

Indebted Kindness is a Rocket-Assisted Frame Sidearm. As the first of its kind, Indebted Kindness takes special ammo instead of primary, it comes stocked with a variety of rocket-based perks, and its fire rate is much slower than that of its contemporaries. These are all important factors to take into account when looking at its perks. The difference in the damage that it’s outputting with each bullet fired makes the likes of Adagio and Enlightened Action more tempting than they are on other weapons.

Here are the Indebted Kindness god rolls we recommend for both PvE and PvP use, as well as the other perks you should look out for in its pool for both types of activities.

How to get the Indebted Kindness Sidearm in Destiny 2

Indebted Kindness is a random drop from the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, which was released in Season of the Wish. Fortunately, the rocket-powered Sidearm drops from all three of its encounters, meaning you won’t need to farm any checkpoint specifically to get your hands on it.

As it’s a dungeon weapon, it’s unfortunately not craftable. Chasing the ideal roll could involve dozens of dungeon runs based on how your luck holds up. At least, like the dungeons before it, Warlord’s Ruin is farmable—you can keep running the encounters even after obtaining your weekly Pinnacle rewards and still get loot.

Indebted Kindness PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag First perk: Lead From Gold

Lead From Gold Second perk: Voltshot

In PvE, your best bet with an Indebted Kindness god roll is to lean heavily into its power as an Arc weapon with Lead From Gold and Voltshot.

Lead From Gold is an extremely popular perk for good reason. With how precarious the ammo economy is in endgame encounters, getting a portion of special ammo back every time you pick up heavy ammo can be a lifesaver. This is especially true of a gun like Indebted Kindness, which burns through its reserves at concerningly high speeds within particularly dense combat sections.

Voltshot similarly needs no introduction. Since it was introduced alongside Arc 3.0 in Season of Plunder, it’s been a go-to pick for Arc weapons. The Jolt effect it empowers a weapon’s shots with is especially beneficial to Indebted Kindness, given that it can further expand the gun’s area-of-effect damage (and improve its ammo economy) as a result.

Not everyone is going to want to place all of their chips on Arc though. If Voltshot isn’t to your liking, you might also find some success in the fourth column with Adagio. With how slow Indebted Kindness already fires, the dip in its RPM doesn’t feel as bad as it can with other guns. It’s an easy sacrifice to make to get a flat 30-percent damage boost for seven seconds after a kill. If you’re playing an activity like The Coil, which has a lot of enemies with big health bars, Adagio can be a great perk to cut down on the amount of bullets needed to secure the killing blow.

Indebted Kindness PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds First perk: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Second perk: Adagio

Indebted Kindness is not a gun designed with PvP in mind, but that doesn’t mean we can’t concoct a great god roll for the Crucible. Velocity is the key weapon stat we want to focus on here, which makes the trifecta of Quick Launch, High-Velocity Rounds and Impulse Amplifier too good of a combination to pass up.

The projectile speed of the rockets the Sidearm fires is less of a priority in PvE, where the combatants don’t move enough to warrant such a drastic buff to velocity. But PvP is a different beast—Titans, Warlocks and Hunters all have toolkits that enable them to handily dodge Indebted Kindness’s projectiles. Impulse Amplifier makes it much easier to confirm hits consistently, and while it might not be necessary, the additional bump to reload speed that it provides is a welcome bit of utility as well.

Adagio makes a return here for the simple fact that the damage bonus is the best thing you can bet on from this column, where its other perks are not going to provide any meaningful benefits in PvP. Deconstruct could be useful in niche instances such as facing off against a team of Titans leaning heavily on their Barricade abilities, but it’s almost too niche to sign it off as a legitimate recommendation.