All Warlord’s Ruin weapons, rolls, and perks in Destiny 2

Warlord’s Ruin has been lauded as one of the best dungeons in Destiny 2 at its release, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite that positive reception, however, the Warlord’s Ruin weapons (and the perks they roll with) can leave a bit to be desired.

Warlord’s Ruin is bringing four basic weapons, plus the Buried Bloodline Exotic. There are no reprised weapons in the dungeon pool this goes around (as opposed to what happened in Year Five), and the dungeon weapons aren’t craftable either.

Here are the rolls for Warlord’s Ruin weapons, based on our experience and as compiled by Reddit user StraticTV on r/raidsecrets.

All Warlord’s Ruin weapons in Destiny 2

Warlord’s Ruin has four Legendary weapons and one Exotic. Barring the Buried Bloodline Exotic, the main draw here lies in Indebted Kindness, which ushers in a new archetype that uses Special ammo. The rest of the weapons are more focused on Strand and seem to fill some gaps in the dark-green element at the time of the dungeon’s launch.

Indebted Kindness (Sidearm, Arc, Rocket-Assisted Frame) As part of the new Rocket-Assisted Frame archetype, Indebted Kindness uses Special ammo.

(Sidearm, Arc, Rocket-Assisted Frame) Vengeful Whisper (Bow, Strand, Precision Frame)

(Bow, Strand, Precision Frame) Naeem’s Lance (Sniper rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame)

(Sniper rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame) Dragoncult Sickle (Sword, Strand, Caster Frame)

(Sword, Strand, Caster Frame) Buried Bloodline (Sidearm, Void, Exotic) Buried Bloodline is essentially a Scorn crossbow made as a sidearm, with some interactions with Void verbs.

(Sidearm, Void, Exotic)

Indebted Kindness is the most unique weapon out of the quartet of weapons released in Warlord’s Ruin. The remaining triad of weapons brings Strand synergies to different places and archetypes, opening up more options for Strand builds but failing to provide major breakthroughs outside their variety.

All Warlord’s Ruin weapon rolls