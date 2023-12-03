All Warlord’s Ruin weapons, rolls, and perks in Destiny 2

Warlord’s Ruin has been lauded as one of the best dungeons in Destiny 2 at its release, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite that positive reception, however, the Warlord’s Ruin weapons (and the perks they roll with) can leave a bit to be desired.
Warlord’s Ruin is bringing four basic weapons, plus the Buried Bloodline Exotic. There are no reprised weapons in the dungeon pool this goes around (as opposed to what happened in Year Five), and the dungeon weapons aren’t craftable either.
Here are the rolls for Warlord’s Ruin weapons, based on our experience and as compiled by Reddit user StraticTV on r/raidsecrets.
All Warlord’s Ruin weapons in Destiny 2
Warlord’s Ruin has four Legendary weapons and one Exotic. Barring the Buried Bloodline Exotic, the main draw here lies in Indebted Kindness, which ushers in a new archetype that uses Special ammo. The rest of the weapons are more focused on Strand and seem to fill some gaps in the dark-green element at the time of the dungeon’s launch.
- Indebted Kindness (Sidearm, Arc, Rocket-Assisted Frame)
- As part of the new Rocket-Assisted Frame archetype, Indebted Kindness uses Special ammo.
- Vengeful Whisper (Bow, Strand, Precision Frame)
- Naeem’s Lance (Sniper rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Dragoncult Sickle (Sword, Strand, Caster Frame)
- Buried Bloodline (Sidearm, Void, Exotic)
- Buried Bloodline is essentially a Scorn crossbow made as a sidearm, with some interactions with Void verbs.
Indebted Kindness is the most unique weapon out of the quartet of weapons released in Warlord’s Ruin. The remaining triad of weapons brings Strand synergies to different places and archetypes, opening up more options for Strand builds but failing to provide major breakthroughs outside their variety.
All Warlord’s Ruin weapon rolls
Indebted Kindness (Sidearm, Arc, Rocket-Assisted Frame)
Indebted Kindness rolls and perks
Third column:
- Impulse Amplifier
- Lead From Gold
- Beacon Rounds
- Enlightened Action
- Offhand Strike
- Loose Change
Beacon Rounds: “Final blows with this weapon grant your projectiles tracking. Dealing further damage extends the duration.” (Description obtained via light.gg)
Fourth column:
- Voltshot
- Surrounded
- Adagio
- Attrition Orbs
- Permeability
- Deconstruct
Indebted Kindness is the first of its archetype, marking another dungeon that debuts an archetype. It has a decent ammo economy, but it may not have as much firepower as preferred weapons such as snipers or fusion rifles.
Vengeful Whisper (Bow, Strand, Precision Frame)
Vengeful Whisper rolls and perks
Third column:
- Archer’s Tempo
- Explosive Head
- Slice
- Enlightened Action
- Keep Away
- Hip-Fire Grip
Fourth column:
- Successful Warm-Up
- Hatchling
- Precision Instrument
- Collective Action
- High Ground
- Offhand Strike
The main weakness of Vengeful Whisper is it has Archer’s Tempo competing with Explosive Head, though you could potentially have Explosive Head/Successful Warm-Up as a replacement combination. Slice is a potentially good addition, too, and having access to either Hatchling or Precision Instrument opens up flavorful combinations, especially when paired with Archer’s Tempo.
Naeem’s Lance (Sniper rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame)
Naeem’s Lance rolls and perks
Third column:
- Reconstruction
- Keep Away
- Discord
- Hatchling
- Loose Change
Fourth column:
- Precision Instrument
- Demolitionist
- Slice
- Deconstruct
- Attrition Orbs
- High Ground
Naeem’s Lance opens up another subclass-aligned option for Strand builds, but if you’re not looking for subclass synergy, you’re better off using a Kinetic weapon for the extra damage. Naeem’s Lance doesn’t have anything that’s a super must (as spicy as Reconstruction may be), so odds are this will gather dust in your vault compared to other general-use alternatives.
Dragoncult Sickle (Sword, Strand, Caster Frame)
Dragoncult Sickle rolls and perks
Third column:
- Tireless Blade
- Demolitionist
- Slice
- Duelist’s Trance
- Unrelenting
- Assassin’s Blade
Fourth column:
- Whirlwind Blade
- Surrounded
- Chain Reaction
- Hatchling
- Golden Tricorn
- Attrition Orbs
Dragoncult Sickle is another Caster Frame sword introduced within Season 23, and much like the other Strand weapons, its main draw is the element. Tireless Blade can be deadly with Whirlwind Blade or Surrounded, but Caster Frames are still in an odd spot on the meta. Plus, Season of the Deep’s Thin Precipice brings a similar product in a preferred frame.