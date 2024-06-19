Best Prismatic Hunter builds in Destiny 2

The Prismatic subclass added to Destiny 2 with The Final Shape opens the doors for builds we’ve never seen before. For the stylish Hunters, Prismatic improved some already good builds and introduced a few new ones.

Here are some of the best Prismatic Hunter builds you can run in Destiny 2. These builds don’t require the Relativism Exotic class item, but we list potential rolls you can use in case you have them.

The best Prismatic Hunter builds to use in Destiny 2

Liar’s Handshake Hunter

Storm’s Edge for the fun factor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout:

Super: Personal preference

Personal preference Abilities: Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Combination Blow, Grapple

Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Combination Blow, Grapple Aspects: Stylish Executioner, Winter’s Shroud

Stylish Executioner, Winter’s Shroud Fragments: Facet of Ruin, Facet of Courage, Facet of Protection, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Purpose

Facet of Ruin, Facet of Courage, Facet of Protection, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Purpose Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline

Resilience, Discipline Exotic armor: Liar’s Handshake

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Hands-On, Dynamo

Hands-On, Dynamo Arms: Heavy Handed

Heavy Handed Chest: Melee Damage Resistance

Melee Damage Resistance Legs: Innervation

Innervation Class item: Reaper, Powerful Attraction, Bomber

The Combination Blow build is one of the most popular and strongest Prismatic Hunter builds in Destiny 2. This build focuses on your Combination Blow melee ability paired with the Gambler’s Dodge. These two abilities reset each other’s cooldowns, allowing you to infinitely chain them.

The rest of the build enhances this interaction and grants more survivability. Liar’s Handshake Exotic arms grant bonus damage and healing for your melee, while your Aspects ensure you can weave in and out of engagements.

Your gameplay loop is simple. Kill an enemy with the Combination Blow, dodge near enemies to slow them and reset the melee cooldown, and kill another enemy to reset the dodge cooldown. Keep dodging and punching until you’re bored, and you can even use this loop to deal damage to bosses.

To take this build to the next level, I recommend getting the Relativism with the Spirits of Caliban and Spirit of Liar or Spirit of Synthoceps to further improve your melee ability. Keep in mind that you might have to switch things around when it comes to Fragments depending on the combo you’re using.

Celestial Nighthawk Hunter

Twice the Golden Gun, double the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout:

Super: Golden Gun: Marksman

Golden Gun: Marksman Abilities: Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Withering Blade, Duskfield Grenade

Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Withering Blade, Duskfield Grenade Aspects: Gunpowder Gamble, Stylish Executioner

Gunpowder Gamble, Stylish Executioner Fragments: Facet of Ruin, Facet of Courage, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Purpose

Facet of Ruin, Facet of Courage, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Purpose Armor stats: Resilience, Mobility, Discipline

Resilience, Mobility, Discipline Exotic armor: Celestial Nighthawk

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Siphon (matching your primary weapon), Hands-On

Siphon (matching your primary weapon), Hands-On Arms: Heavy Handed

Heavy Handed Chest: Resistance mods

Resistance mods Legs: Weapon Surge mods

Weapon Surge mods Class item: Powerful Attraction, Time Dilation

With Prismatic, the Celestial Nighthawk build returns in its improved form. I highly recommend using the Still Hunt Exotic sniper rifle with this build, as it synergizes with Celestial Nighthawk. This means you can have two Celestial Golden Guns at the same time.

Although this build is focused more on burst DPS, its add-clear capabilities are also decent, thanks to Gunpowder Gamble and Withering Blades. At level content, one charged melee almost guarantees you a Gunpowder Gample, so you can keep chucking them on cooldown, especially since you have Gambler’s Dodge.

Focus on using your Withering Blades to slow enemies, give yourself Radiant, charge Gunpowder Gample, and create Orbs of Power for healing. All you have to do afterward is unleash hell on your enemies.

Balance of Power Hunter (PvP)

Mess with the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout:

Super: Personal preference

Personal preference Abilities: Marksman’s Dodge, Strafe Jump, Smoke Bomb, Duskfield Grenade

Marksman’s Dodge, Strafe Jump, Smoke Bomb, Duskfield Grenade Aspects: Threaded Specter, Stylish Executioner

Threaded Specter, Stylish Executioner Fragments: Facet of Ruin, Facet of Devotion, Facet of Courage, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Protection

Facet of Ruin, Facet of Devotion, Facet of Courage, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Protection Armor stats: Recovery, Mobility

Recovery, Mobility Exotic armor: Balance of Power

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Targeting mods

Targeting mods Arms: Dexterity mods

Dexterity mods Chest: Unflinching Aim mods

Unflinching Aim mods Class item: Bomber, Reaper

For those heading into PvP, you can use the new Balance of Power Exotic leg armor. The Balance of Power hides you from the enemy radar as long as you’re near your decoy created by the Threaded Specter, which is really strong in Competitive and Trials of Osiris.

Duskfield Grenade and Smoke Bomb provide plenty of crowd control utility and debuffs, which synergize well with the Stylish Executioner Aspect. Catch the enemies in your abilities and kill them to gain Truesight

The Fragments in this build serve mostly as stat boosts. Feel free to customize them, depending on your armor stats, and focus on Recovery and Mobility first. You can even lean into a more Orb of Power-focused build if you’re running something like a Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic auto rifle.

When it comes to armor mods, equip those matching the element of your weapons, and remember to change them accordingly if you decide to switch weapons.

If you want to add Relativism to the build, you can go for Spirit of Ophidian and Spirit of Coyote. You lose the main benefit of the Balance of Power, but you can still play around decoys with an extra class ability charge from Spirit of Coyote..

