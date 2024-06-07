How to get the Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic auto rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Pale Heart destination added to Destiny 2 with The Final Shape expansion brings back a lot of memories, and one of these memories is the Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic auto rifle. Here’s everything you need to know to get it.

How to unlock the Khvostov auto rifle in Destiny 2

Step one: Gather all Lost Encryption Bits from Region Chests

You’ll need the full code first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the quest to obtain the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X in Destiny 2, you need to grab the Lost Encryption Code, which is made up of 15 Lost Encryption Bits. There are two sources to obtain these bits: Region Chests and Cysts.

The easy part is to hit every Region Chest in The Pale Heart. Each is marked on your map and consists of a simple golden chest (also marked by the Region Chest symbol). Here’s a Pale Heart chest location guide—you must grab all nine before completing the Lost Encryption Code.

Step two: Complete each Cyst and find the Lost Encryption Bit inside

The last six Lost Encryption Bits are inside each Cyst mission. These missions are replayable and are marked on the map after you first encounter them via the Alone in the Dark questline. Every Cyst mission has its own Lost Encryption Bit. Here’s the exact location within each.

Sword Dance

Video by Dot Esports

Searing Light

Video by Dot Esports

Aerial Ace

Video by Dot Esports

Slayer

Video by Dot Esports

Moth-Infested Cavern

Video by Dot Esports

Smothering Darkness

Video by Dot Esports

Assuming you’ve already opened every region chest, you’ll receive the completed Lost Encryption Code (which you need for the next step).

Step three: Use your Lost Encryption Code to obtain the Legendary Khvostov

This next part is a throwback to where you found your first Khvostov auto rifle in the Cosmodrome. Head to The Impasse and go through the gap in the Cosmodrome wall where the road meets the wall on the left.

Follow the path forward and around the corner until you come across another Region Chest (in the same spot where you got your original Khvostov). Open it, and the Legendary Khvostov is yours.

Video by Dot Esports

Legendary Khvostov obtained: Now the hunt continues for the Exotic version.

Step four: Collect Motes of Light

Visions of the Traveler locations

Collect all of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next step is to collect 17 Motes of Light. The first eight come with the Visions of the Traveler—Traveler-like statues scattered across The Pale Heart. You need these Visions to get the Khvostov anyway, so here are the locations of all Visions of the Traveler.

Defeat all nine Overthrow bosses

Nine targets, kill them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rest of the Motes of Light drop from each of the Overthrow bosses in The Pale Heart destination. There are three Overthrow zones: The Landing, The Blooming, and The Impasse, and each has three different bosses, and you have to defeat them all.

Head to the Overthrow location, complete the entire activity, and defeat the final boss. The bosses spawn at random, so you have to get a little lucky to get all nine of them done. The final Mote of Light is a Mote of Primordial Light, and you need it to open the chest with the Khvosotv.

Step five: Collect your reward

Just like the good old days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you collect all the Motes of Light, head to the circle room on the south side of The Lost City Tower (where you spoke with Cayde at the beginning of the campaign). Place every Vision of the Traveler on the corresponding stand, and the golden chest will appear in the middle of the room. Open the chest and collect the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X.

