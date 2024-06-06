Destiny 2: All Pale Heart region chest locations

When you reach the end of The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2, it’s time to begin exploring inside the Traveler and learn how to protect it from The Witness. As with every new region, there are several chests for you to find that grant you a variety of rewards.

These chests are at set locations and will be the same for every player in Destiny 2. While you can see them on your map, tracking them down takes time. These chests work the same as the previous ones throughout the Sol system.

All Pale Heart regional chest locations in Destiny 2

Look for the region chest icons on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine regional chests for you to track down scattered through The Pale Heart. There are three in each larger area: The Landing, The Blooming, and The Impasse. Every chest has a Ghost icon above, which you can find on your map. The icon disappears after you unlock and acquire the loot from inside the chest.

All The Landing region chest locations in Destiny 2

There are three region chests to find in The Landing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find three as you enter The Landing after departing The Loat City in Destiny 2. The first one you can find to the south of The Landing entrance. It won’t be out in the open. Instead, look for a building carved into the side of a cliff. You should be able to reach it using the Strand grapple grenade, jumping on the cliffs, and using the small outcrops to jump inside. When you reach this, follow the path to the back, and you can find the first chest.

Use the Strand grapple to reach the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second one is not too far away. Head to the center of The Landing and look for a lowered fountain area. There should be a cliff next to this area, and a small cave you can see next to the fountain. Head inside the cave and follow the path until you get the gap. Look down and jump to the bottom to find the region chest.

Head inside the cave and drop into the pit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the final chest in The Landing area, exit the cave you were just in for the second chest. On the other end should be a large pathway with three bridges and a single platform in the middle with a tree. Jump to the platform and look over to the side of a cliff. Drop to the lowest area of the cliff, and then turn left, following the steep path to find the last chest underneath the waterfall.

Follow the steep cliffside to reach behind the waterfall, and locate the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All The Blooming region chest locations in Destiny 2

The next three region chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All three region chests in The Blooming are close to the landing zone. Let’s start with the one furthest to the west and work east. From the landing zone, head to the right and go beyond the giant Taken orb in the sky. You can find a cliffside with a single tree. The region chest is next to the rocks.

Bypass the Taken orb, and find the region chest next to the cliff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next chest is across the way from the previous chest. Standing next to the tree on the cliff, look at the larger tree, not too far away. The region chest is at the top. You can try reaching this by using your Strand grapple or by reaching the base and climbing to the top. Both are viable routes.

The region chest is at the top of the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the final chest in The Blooming to the east of the landing zone. From this location, jump down off the rock cliff, and there is a large cave you can follow from the landing zone. Take this path, and when you enter the second zone, the chest is on the cliff you can reach by jumping up or using your Strand grapple to reach.

This chest is further through the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All The Impasse region chest locations in Destiny 2

The last three region chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the previous two, the final three region chests are scattered throughout The Impasse. Two are close to the landing zone. We’ll head to the chest in the middle. When you land, turn left, and there is a large pit with several ledges you can jump on. Head to the bottom one, then turn around to find the first region chest for The Impasse.

The first region chest is right next to the highway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next chest is to the east. You can find it at the top of the large temple, underneath The Witness’ monolith. You can reach the top by climbing the sides or by using your Strand grapple.

This region chest is at the top of a Witness temple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This last chest is furthest south. You need to make your way to The Broken Deep Lost Sector. When you get close to it, take a right and look for a small cave outcrop. Head inside and follow the path to reach the region chest. It won’t be too far inside.

This region chest is close to the Lost Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have all nine, these are the region chests you need to track down for The Pale Heart. They should have a purpose later, and you can use the Lost Encryption Bits for a future reward in Destiny 2.

