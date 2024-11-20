Noxious Vetiver god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Noxious Vetiver arrived in Destiny 2 after introducing the Tomb of Elders in Revenant’s Act Two, bringing decent options for a god roll under its belt. This new 600rpm Arc SMG comes with a couple of expected hits, paired with a couple of unexpected perk choices.

Noxious Vetiver has access to Jolting Feedback, a kill-less version of Voltshot that quickly became the new Arc sweetheart following its release in Revenant. And while that trait is certainly on our list of god rolls, it also has a few other options in the fourth column.

That said, Noxious Vetiver doesn’t have that many stellar options for its first perk. The highlights are generally average, and the weapon’s bad stats also harm its case.

Here are our god rolls for Noxious Vetiver in Destiny 2, with perk data from d2foundry.gg.

Noxious Vetiver PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The two seasonal weapons from the Tomb of Elders in Revenant’s Act Two. Image via Bungie

Barrel: Fluted Barrel, Arrowhead Brake, or Corkscrew Rifling

Fluted Barrel, Arrowhead Brake, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, or Flared Magwell

Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, or Flared Magwell First perk: Attrition Orbs or Loose Change

Attrition Orbs or Loose Change Second perk: Jolting Feedback, Frenzy, or Desperate Measures

Noxious Vetiver doesn’t have the best stat package, so our choices for parts aim to offset those pretty hefty downsides. Fluted Barrel and Arrowhead Break boost an abysmal handling stat, while our mag choices aim to boost its dreadful reload speed.

As far as perks go, Attrition Orbs and Jolting Feedback have a good synergy: both require you to deal continuous damage to trigger them. The Arc-based perk was already at the top, but this combination slingshots Attrition Orbs to the top of our god roll. You can never have too many Orbs of Power, anyway (unless you’re getting error code guitar).

Normally, we wouldn’t even look at Loose Change—but it does pair well with Jolting Feedback, and it’s not like there’s all that much to contend with it. With enough enemies, you can have nearly permanent uptime on it, which helps offset Noxious Vetiver’s bad stats. Bungie insists on bringing this perk back from the dead, but in this case, it’s a good pairing. And, again, it’s not like you’re going up against heavy hitters like Rewind Rounds, Overflow, or Subsistence here.

Voltshot might be best for the Tomb of Elders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the fourth column, Jolting Feedback sits steadily at the top of our list. This perk shines in content where kills aren’t as easy to come by or where enemies soak up just a few more hits. It’s at the core of the god roll, so we recommend pairing it with Attrition Orbs or Loose Change. Thanks to Appended Mag, it took us approximately 20 shots to trigger it, using a magazine with 28 rounds. Loose Change gives you enough time to activate Jolting Feedback again, which lets you keep up a much-needed stat buff.

Our other choices are Desperate Measures and Frenzy. The former is better if you can chain kills easily, while the latter is better in cases where enemies are sturdier. We’d take Jolting Feedback over Frenzy for subclass synergy.

Is Noxious Vetiver worth farming in Destiny 2?

While “Is something worth farming?” is always subjective, this is a bit easier than others. Without red borders and with the absurdly messy, unfriendly Tonic system, getting good rolls of Noxious Vetiver can be tricky enough as-is. If you were around for Season of the Seraph, the IKELOS SMG_1.0.3 is the gold standard for Arc weapons, boasting Voltshot as an incredible option. Jolting Feedback might be the better option in some cases, but it’s attached to Noxious Vetiver for this specific comparison. We’d take the IKELOS SMG over it, mostly due to stat packages and archetype.

How to get Noxious Vetiver in Destiny 2

Noxious Vetiver drops from Tomb of Elders in Revenant. We haven’t obtained one from Onslaught: Salvation yet, though we’ve received a few as drops from both Tomb of Elders activities and the respective Tonics.

After unlocking its recipe, you can craft a Tonic of Noxious Vetiver specific to the Tomb of Elders. We got it after crafting a few blue-rarity Tonics of Tomb Weaponry, which can award any weapon from the activity’s loot pool. The Tonic of Noxious Vetiver requires:

Two Enriching Nuggets (drops from any activity)

One Tomb Flake (drops from Tomb of Elders/Contest of Elders)

Three Enriching Powder (drops from any activity)

Twenty Reclaimed Vitality (drops from kills while the Ether Siphon buff is active).

