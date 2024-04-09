How to fix error code Guitar in Destiny 2

While you’re out exploring the world and battling countless enemies in Destiny 2, it’s always a pain to run into an error code like Guitar that pulls you out from your zone.

There are plenty of reasons why players will run into an error code in Destiny 2, whether you and your friends are running into networking issues or Bungie’s devs are currently running maintenance on the servers. Error code Guitar, on the other hand, can be a little tricky to figure out. But luckily for players, it can be fixed in-game before anything needs to be rebooted or reinstalled.

Here is a surefire way to fix the Guitar error code in Destiny 2.

Fixing the Guitar error code in Destiny 2

Don’t be shy when searching for loot. Image via Bungie

According to Bungie, the Guitar error code in Destiny 2 is caused when there are too many items left on the ground in an activity, such as the Forsaken expansion’s Gambit game mode. As a result, players will need to pick up all of the available items off the ground, so that the game server doesn’t crash.

There are several items that you must search for, such as:

Orbs of Power

Glimmer

Engrams

Ammo

Destination Materials

If you’ve picked up all of these materials from the ground, you should be able to avoid getting the Guitar error in your games. In certain raids, however, there’s an increased chance for the Guitar error to occur with encounter-specific objects that are left from certain fights, meaning every player in the encounter will crash with the Guitar error.

