Category:
Destiny 2

How to fix error code Guitar in Destiny 2

We're not rockin' and rollin'.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 03:31 pm
destiny 2 prismatic subclass
Prismatic in action. Image via Bungie

While you’re out exploring the world and battling countless enemies in Destiny 2, it’s always a pain to run into an error code like Guitar that pulls you out from your zone.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of reasons why players will run into an error code in Destiny 2, whether you and your friends are running into networking issues or Bungie’s devs are currently running maintenance on the servers. Error code Guitar, on the other hand, can be a little tricky to figure out. But luckily for players, it can be fixed in-game before anything needs to be rebooted or reinstalled.

Here is a surefire way to fix the Guitar error code in Destiny 2.

Fixing the Guitar error code in Destiny 2

A Guardian overlooking an exposed part of the destroyed Tower during Zero Hour.
Don’t be shy when searching for loot. Image via Bungie

According to Bungie, the Guitar error code in Destiny 2 is caused when there are too many items left on the ground in an activity, such as the Forsaken expansion’s Gambit game mode. As a result, players will need to pick up all of the available items off the ground, so that the game server doesn’t crash.

There are several items that you must search for, such as:

  • Orbs of Power
  • Glimmer
  • Engrams
  • Ammo
  • Destination Materials

If you’ve picked up all of these materials from the ground, you should be able to avoid getting the Guitar error in your games. In certain raids, however, there’s an increased chance for the Guitar error to occur with encounter-specific objects that are left from certain fights, meaning every player in the encounter will crash with the Guitar error.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to start Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2
Open room of The Whisper mission in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to start Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2
Pyramidic Vessel in the collections tab of D2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 fans are convinced Destiny 3 is in the works based on an old leak 
Destiny 2 Final Shape location
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 fans are convinced Destiny 3 is in the works based on an old leak 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2
Open room of The Whisper mission in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to start Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2
Pyramidic Vessel in the collections tab of D2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 fans are convinced Destiny 3 is in the works based on an old leak 
Destiny 2 Final Shape location
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 fans are convinced Destiny 3 is in the works based on an old leak 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 9, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.