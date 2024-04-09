Error codes are the bane of any good Destiny 2 experience. Diving into the new content and receiving an error code like Anteater can throw off the rhythm of your session and even potentially cost you a few drops.

Anteater isn’t as common as error code Cat or other, more (in)famous messages. While most players may know to expect the classic “Destiny is at capacity” message after an update, it’s a bit trickier to figure out where Anteater might come from. Here’s why error code Anteater happens and what you can do to fix it.

What is error code Anteater in Destiny 2?

Error code Anteater is a “general networking error,” according to Bungie’s official support page. Some of Destiny 2‘s error codes have similar arcane wordings, which can make it difficult to pinpoint a solution.

Anteater errors can come from issues with the player side or the server side. The problems may arise from Bungie’s end of the connection, with the developer struggling to hold the load in high-demand scenarios or even appear as the game experiences background maintenance. Naturally, the solutions vary depending on where the error is.

The first step in identifying the cause of error code Anteater is knowing where it is. Bungie’s official page can acknowledge errors, so the account may share that developers are looking into it. Other services such as Downdetector can also help: If players are reporting similar error codes, odds are the problem lies on Bungie’s end.

How to fix error code Anteater in Destiny 2

Bungie recommends following its network troubleshooting guide, which contains a myriad of steps to correct issues with your connection. This could also clear out other error codes.

If the issue is on Bungie’s side, however, there’s little to do other than wait for the developer to acknowledge and fix the issue. This scenario is more likely in the case of content drops or events that can cause strain on the Destiny 2 servers, including maintenance periods.

