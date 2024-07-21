Corrasion god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Final Shape brought with it a “new” archetype of pulse rifle to Destiny 2: The Heavy Burst. We saw the heavy burst typing first on the exotic Revision Zero, but now Legendary weapons are arriving with the same perk—starting with Corrasion.

Combining particular perks with the weapon’s Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer, the Corrasion has quite the AoE potential and might just be your next add-clearing weapon. Here’s our god roll for the Corrasion in Destiny 2.

What is the Corrasion god roll in Destiny 2?

A nifty little rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corrasion PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Fluted Barrel Magazine Flared Magwell Trait One Enlightened Action

Eddy Current Trait Two Voltshot Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer

Corrasion PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Tactical Mag Trait One Enlightened Action

High-Impact Reserves Trait Two Eye of the Storm Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer

Corrasion has a few things going for it in PvE, but our primary focus is on ensuring we have Voltshot up and running. Applying jolt to all nearby enemies makes this an add-clearing beast—as long as you’ve got a little reload speed to help.

As a result, we’re pairing Voltshot with Enlightened Action for that bonus to reload speed when we deal damage. Once you land a kill and smash out a reload, you’ll find yourself overflowing with Enlightened Action stacks that keep the jolt coming. Alternatively, go for Eddy Current if you’re working Amplified into your build through Prismatic or Arc.

I’m a huge fan of the heavy burst pulse rifle frame in PvP. Given its already decent range, the play for me is focusing on stability and a little reload speed, plus a little damage in the back half of the mag with High-Impact Reserves. Eye of the Storm is the paring I’m going with in column two, but try out Focused Fury if you’ve got the aim for it.

How to get Corrasion in Destiny 2

Corrasion is one of the Episode: Echoes weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corrasion is available as one of the weapons in the Episode: Echoes set. Your best way to get your hands on one is by earning Echo Engrams through the Echoes activities like Breach Executable or Nessus Battlegrounds.

Once you’ve unlocked Corrasion focusing (kicking off July 23) you can convert those Echo Engrams into copies of the pulse with random perks. You’ll also be able to earn red-border Deepsight versions of the weapons, which when collected will allow you to craft your own copy of Corrasion with enhanced perks (once you’ve leveled up the weapon).

