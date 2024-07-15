Image Credit: Bethesda
Destiny 2 Conductor flanked by Vex
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2’s Echoes: Act 2 trailer teases what’s next and the villain pulling the strings

New story, weapons, and more are on the way.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jul 15, 2024 10:51 am

Destiny 2’s first Episode in the post-seasonal model era will continue tomorrow with Echoes, Act Two, and a new trailer today teased what’s to come.

Act One of Echoes abruptly ended with Saint-14 being taken over by some kind of entity known as the Conductor, and it appears we’ll finally meet the new villainous character as part of the second act.

Destiny 2 the Conductor
Who is the Conductor? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trailer shows off the three new Battlegrounds activities that are the main gameplay additions in the act, including two on day one and a third to be added in the second week. Battlegrounds are similar to Strikes in Destiny 2, although slightly different in their delivery.

While playing the Battlegrounds activity, players can hunt down two new weapons: the Aberrant Action rocket sidearm that deals Solar damage and the Arc damage heavy pulse rifle, Corrasion, both a part of the episodic Vex theme.

A new tier of perks in the episode’s Artifact will also be unlocked, offering new ways to play and different buffs for players to use throughout the episode. Each episode, just like in previous seasons, a new Artifact will be added while the old one cycles out.

The main draw for many, though, will be the continuation of Destiny 2’s story after The Witness was defeated. We can expect a reveal of who the Conductor actually is, what their plan is, and more over the coming weeks with new story beats leading into Act Three later this year. And so, the story of Destiny 2 will continue on throughout more Episodes and additional content for the foreseeable future.

Act Two will also contain the Solstice event, which could begin on either July 30 or Aug. 7, offering the limited-time event’s exclusive armor sets, gameplay activity, and likely a new weapon as well.

Destiny 2’s Echoes: Act Two begins tomorrow, July 16, at weekly reset time.

