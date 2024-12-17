Delta Force constantly features multiple events and limited-time modes with challenges that you can complete for rewards. One of the challenges you can encounter is to use a Tactical Beacon in Warfare.

There’s no gadget in the game called Tactical Beacon, so here’s everything you need to know about how to complete this challenge in Delta Force.

How to use the Tactical Beacon in Delta Force Warfare

The rewards aren’t going to earn themselves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tactical Beacon Delta Force is the Strategic Beacon that you can buy for 9,000 points. As you earn points during a match by completing objectives and getting kills, you can call in attacks, like the Smoke Barrage, Artillery Barrage, and the Strategic Beacon.

When you have enough points, open the attack wheel (5 key by default on PC), select the Strategic Beacon, and place it on the ground. The Strategic Beacon acts as a Respawn Beacon, and everyone on your team can use it. It’s best to put it down in a safe spot, close to objectives, or behind enemy lines. Strategic Beacon is only up for a limited time, so use it when the team is in a tight spot or when you know a lot of teammates are going to die because of the enemy push.

There are too many different beacons in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t mistake the Strategic Beacon for the Respawn Beacon, which is available as a Class Gadget for Recon Operators. That is a separate gadget that works similarly but won’t count toward the challenge progress.

How to earn points fast in Delta Force Warfare

Or you can call in an Artillery Barrage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn points in Delta Force, the main things to do are capture/defend sectors and get kills. Whenever your team is pushing an objective, make sure to push with it and stay in the zone until the objective is captured. You also want to defend the objectives if the enemy tries to retake them.

Another way to get points is by dealing damage and eliminating other players. You get points for almost any combat action, including hits with weapons, utility, and for destroying enemy utility. However, multi-kills grant significantly more points, so choose your favorite weapon, like the M4A1, and dominate the battlefield.

