After almost a decade of waiting, zombie game fans finally have more news about the release of Dambuster Studios’ long-awaited undead title, Dead Island 2.

The popular annual game industry show Gamescom last year opened its virtual doors by leading off the event with a trailer for the game, showing off graphics, gameplay, characters, and the official setting where players will be living out their zombie apocalypse fantasies.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the setting for Dead Island 2.

Where will Dead Island 2 be taking place?

In the trailer, the location for Dead Island 2 was confirmed with multiple shots of different iconic areas of Los Angeles, or “Hell-A.” Sun’s out, guns out, and zombies are aplenty in the bright lights of California. There are plenty of guns to go around too as players traverse the zombie-infested hills of the City of Angels.

From the sandy shores of Venice Beach to the sprawling mansions found in Beverly Hills and various malls and evacuation points in between, players will gain access to large, uniquely-built districts with different areas to explore. The game won’t quite be an open-world affair, but will still be large enough in scale with a collection of different side quests to complete.

There have also been tourism gameplay trailers released by Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios to give players some idea of the kind of destinations they’ll be able to explore in HELL.A.

Dead Island 2 will come to life on April 21, 2023. That’s all the information you need to know about where Dead Island 2‘s setting will be.,